Sabre and Emirates reach new distribution agreement

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Emirates, one of the world's largest international airlines, have signed a new multi-year, worldwide distribution agreement.

The new agreement will provide Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with access to Emirates' content, through Sabre's global distribution system (GDS), with immediate effect. Further to this, Emirates will create and distribute NDC offers through the Sabre GDS.

"We are delighted to reestablish our long-standing partnership with Emirates," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "The agreement demonstrates our commitment to creating a sustainable distribution model that benefits all constituents across the travel value chain. Resulting from thoughtful discussions between both parties, our new agreement will provide both Emirates and travel buyers with immense value, removing complexity in the buying process, which is crucial to the recovery of the industry."

The new contract will connect Emirates to a global network of travelers, while supporting its global vision to provide travel buyers and travelers with personalized offers.

"We are pleased to have reached this distribution agreement with Sabre," said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates. "The new contract will support us to meet the needs of our agency partners. Providing agencies with flexibility, choice and efficiency will help them to thrive in the current climate and will help us drive revenue and growth."

In addition to the new agreement, Sabre will continue to partner with Emirates on advanced retailing, data and analytics capabilities through a number of its industry-leading solutions in areas such as network planning, revenue optimization and market intelligence.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About Emirates

Emirates is the award-winning airline renowned for its industry-leading services in the air and on the ground. It is the world's largest operator of the popular Boeing 777 and iconic Airbus A380 aircraft, both modern and efficient widebody aircraft types which offer the latest onboard comforts. Emirates' global network connects over 120 cities on six continents to, and through, its hub in Dubai. The airline also contributes to vibrant communities as a prominent sponsor of sports and cultural events around the world.

