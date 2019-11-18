Sabre and Fareportal partnership drives innovation and ingenuity for tech-savvy travelers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fareportal, the travel technology company powering CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com, and Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced the launch of Sabre's new car shopping API. As Sabre's launch partner, Fareportal is embracing its technology-first approach to enhance the shopping experience and overall travel experience for its customers.

Sabre's recently-released car shopping API is designed to help travelers find the best car rental option through enhanced search capabilities including vehicle images, logos, hours of operation, latitude and longitude. The new API enables travelers to easily shop by using the number of bags and seatbelts to select a vehicle to accommodate their needs.

The new car shopping API is the latest collaboration between Sabre and Fareportal. Recently, Fareportal became the first OTA to adopt Sabre's Agency Managed Commission, a solution that helps agencies increase revenue by automatically capturing commissions for every itinerary in real time. As Sabre launches additional API offerings, Fareportal will continue to participate in the testing process as part of its strategic focus to utilize technology and bring consumers new shopping capabilities that will enhance the end to end traveler experience.

"At Fareportal, part of our strategy to create a competitive edge is to leverage new and existing technologies to give travelers a better experience when shopping our brands," said Sam S. Jain, founder and CEO of Fareportal. "This is why our partnership with Sabre has been so valuable and successful. Sabre keeps us at the forefront so we can deliver a stand-out experience to travelers, which in turns creates loyalty and preference for our brands."

Since inception, Fareportal has placed the highest value on technological innovation, and this approach continues to benefit the company's customers and airline partners. Jain was one of the first to foresee airfare unbundling and as a result, CheapOair was the first OTA to integrate the ability to purchase seats, bags, and other ancillaries.

"Sabre is committed to providing our OTA customers with the differentiated products they need to exceed their customers' expectations, and this begins with our APIs," said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer of Sabre Travel Network. "Fareportal is a great partner with a shared focus on delivering a next generation travel shopping experience. As we work to develop new capabilities, their partnership and feedback helps us take our solutions to the next level."

One of the world's leading online travel agencies (OTA) with multiple consumer brands, Fareportal is a long-time Sabre customer and among other solutions relies on Sabre's low-fare shopping solutions including Bargain Finder Max across its brands to meet the changing expectations of travelers.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and -operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal's booking platforms enable consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

