Sabre and Spotnana expand partnership to include NDC content and streamlined booking for corporate travel

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and Spotnana, the world's first Travel-as-a-Service platform modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry, today announced a significant expansion of their existing partnership with the integration of Sabre's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content.

This extended collaboration empowers travel management companies (TMCs) and corporate travelers with a wider range of travel options, including personalized offers and bundled services. This not only simplifies the booking experience but also provides TMCs and corporate buyers with increased flexibility in choosing how to source and manage NDC content.

The integration seamlessly blends NDC content with existing booking functionalities within Spotnana's Travel-as-a-Service platform. TMCs can effortlessly compare and book NDC offers alongside traditional options, streamlining the entire booking process. Spotnana's platform also supports comprehensive NDC servicing capabilities, ensuring a smooth post-booking experience.

"Spotnana is committed to delivering a frictionless travel experience for corporate travelers, and this expanded partnership with Sabre is a significant step forward," said Bill Brindle, Vice President, Content and Commercials at Spotnana "By integrating Sabre's NDC content, we're empowering travel management companies to offer their clients a wider variety of flight options, including more choices for amenities and preferred seating, while streamlining the shopping booking process."

This partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to an open platform approach. Spotnana's travel platform works with any source of content, including NDC content from multiple providers, allowing TMCs to thrive in a dynamic landscape. Sabre's API-first approach allows travel agencies, corporations and online booking tools to flexibly access the content from leading airlines, striking the right balance between personalization, policy and price.

"Sabre is a leader in NDC adoption, and we are constantly seeking new ways to bring the benefits of this technology to the corporate travel sector," said Kathy Morgan, Vice President, Product Management at Sabre Travel Solutions. "Our expanded partnership with Spotnana allows us to reach a wider audience of corporate travelers and travel management companies. By working together, we can unlock the full potential of NDC and create a more personalized travel experience for business travelers around the world."

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Spotnana

Spotnana is the travel platform that connects humanity. We are modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry in order to bring freedom, simplicity, and trust to travelers everywhere. Our groundbreaking Travel-as-a-Service platform revolutionizes travel for corporations and consumers, modernizes how travel suppliers sell their inventory, and enables any company to provide the world's best global travel experiences to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com .

