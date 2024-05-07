Sabre and Taiba Investments Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Hotel Distribution in Saudi Arabia

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and Taiba Investments, a leading Saudi hospitality company with an extensive record in managing, developing, and operating hotels and residential compounds across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the signing of a strategic technology agreement at the Arabian Travel Market event in Dubai. This collaboration will see the adoption of Sabre Hospitality's SynXis platform across multiple hotel brands within Taiba Investments' portfolio, including Makarem and Nur.

Sabre global cloud-based commerce and distribution platform, SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS), is at the forefront of reservation system technology, empowering hoteliers to efficiently manage inventory and pricing while maximizing reach and visibility across all distribution channels. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to leveraging innovative technology to drive growth and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

"We are excited to partner with Taiba Investments, a company renowned for its dedication to hospitality excellence and deep commitment to the Saudi culture and its unique requirements," said Frank Trampert, Senior Vice President, Global Managing Director of Community Sales for Sabre Hospitality. "Through the cloud based SynXis platform, we are eager to support Taiba Investments' vision of expanding its brand presence, enhancing operational efficiencies, and catering specifically to the nuanced needs of the Saudi market. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to revolutionize the hospitality industry with cutting-edge technology, while integrating the rich heritage and customs of Saudi Arabia."

Taiba Investments has established itself as a key player in the evolution of the hospitality industry within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a portfolio that currently features 20 hotels, 13 residences, and six commercial centers. The company demonstrated its robust expansion strategy through its acquisition of Dur Hospitality in 2023, bolstering its leadership in providing authentic Saudi hospitality, with a particular focus on serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in the two Holy Cities. Taiba Investments aims to set new standards for operational excellence in the market through its homegrown brands and global partnerships, supporting the broader goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

"Our partnership with Sabre is a testament to Taiba Investments' strategic focus on redefining Saudi hospitality services by adopting innovative solutions that enhance our operational capabilities and enrich our guests' experiences," said Hassan Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer - Taiba Investments Company. "We look forward to implementing the SynXis CRS across our portfolio to supplement our distribution strategy and ultimately offer our guests more personalized and seamless experiences. We believe this collaboration will support our goals of leveraging innovative technology to enhance the hospitality landscape across the Kingdom."

The agreement between Sabre and Taiba Investments marks a significant step forward in the use of technology to enhance the hotel guest experience in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging Sabre's SynXis platform and distribution capabilities, Taiba Investments Company aims to elevate its booking journey and empower its distribution strategy, ensuring that guests receive the best possible service from the moment they make a reservation.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Taiba Investments

Established in 1988, Taiba Investments is recognized as a leading hospitality and real estate company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company specializes in hotel operations, property and facility management, and real estate development and asset management. Its extensive and varied portfolio comprises 39 properties, including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas, with over 7,700 keys and an additional 20 properties in development.

Central to Taiba's commitment to offering exceptional hospitality and accommodation options is its array of specialized Saudi brands. This includes Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, and Dur Communities. Additionally, Taiba's partnerships with globally acclaimed brands such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, and Accor further enhance its ability to provide a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services to diverse guests.

