Sabre and TAP Air Portugal expand distribution agreement, enabling access to NDC content for travel agents and travel buyers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider in travel, and TAP Air Portugal, the main Portuguese airline, today announced an expanded distribution agreement. Sabre-connected travel agents can immediately start placing activation requests for NDC offers. Once activated, they can book TAP Air Portugal evolving NDC offers alongside the airline's traditional EDIFACT content.

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Sabre to provide our customers with a seamless and modern booking experience," said Justin Jovignot, Director Distribution and Commercial Strategy at TAP Air Portugal. "Sabre's extensive network offers a valuable opportunity to make our NDC content available to travel agents and travelers across the globe. We recognize the vital role that travel agents play in our success, and we are dedicated to equipping them with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service."

Sabre-connected travel agents can start placing activation requests to shop, book, and service TAP Air Portugal's NDC offers. These offers will sit alongside traditional content in Sabre's travel marketplace, providing travel agents with a comprehensive range of options to best serve their customers. Travel agents will be able to access this content through Sabre's Offer and Order APIs, the agency point-of-sale solution, Sabre Red 360, and the corporate booking tool, GetThere.

"Sabre's leading travel marketplace seamlessly integrates a wide range of offers from both traditional and new sources, including NDC," said Alessandro Ciancimino, Vice President, Airline Distribution, EMEA at Sabre Travel Solutions. "This agreement with TAP Air Portugal demonstrates our commitment to equipping travel agents with the multi-source content they way through the Sabre's GDS to deliver enhanced travel experiences for their clients and improve their operational efficiency."

The agreement highlights the travel industry's shift towards modern airline retailing and NDC, which allows airlines to better customize their offerings and provide travelers with more personalized experiences. The renewed agreement strengthens on a long-standing relationship between Sabre and TAP Air Portugal.

Thousands of Sabre-connected agencies in more than 150 countries around the world are already shopping, booking, and servicing NDC content through the Sabre GDS.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About TAP Air Portugal

TAP is Portugal's leading airline and is a member of Star Alliance since 2005. Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal has its hub in Lisbon, a privileged access platform in Europe, at the crossroads with Africa, North, Central, and South America.

TAP Air Portugal is the world's leading airline between Europe and Brazil. TAP offers more than 1,250 weekly flights to 85 cities in 30 countries through its network of destinations, which includes 6 airports in Portugal, 9 in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 13 in Africa and 43 in Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP has made a clear commitment to modernizing its fleet and offering the best product in the sector to its customers. The Portuguese airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with all of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A320neo, A321neo, A321LR, and A330neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings to be one of the 25 safest airlines in the world.

TAP Air Portugal has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

