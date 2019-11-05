Sabre and TAP Air Portugal extend partnership with new private channel deal

LISBON, Portugal, and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced a renewed, long-term distribution agreement with Portugal's leading airline, TAP Air Portugal.

Sabre's partnership with TAP Air Portugal will provide participating agencies with access to improved content, in line with the company's commitment to deliver next-generation retailing, distribution and fulfillment. Sabre-powered travel agencies who sign up to the TAP Air Portugal private channel starting in January 1, 2020, will enjoy a wider range of content from the airline and can leverage reliable and up-to-date information to create rich, and relevant offers for their customers.

"Both Sabre and TAP Air Portugal are dedicated to providing travelers the best content available," said Alessandro Ciancimino, vice president airline sales, Europe, Sabre. "With this renewed agreement, Sabre-connected agents will enjoy optimal choice and control over the products they purchase with the airline and, through our new private channel agreement, will be able to create enhanced experiences for travelers."

Through Sabre's platform, TAP Air Portugal will distribute its fares and offers to more than 425,000 travel agents worldwide. Processing over US$120 billion in estimated travel spend, Sabre's travel marketplace facilitates sales of airfares, hotel rooms, rental cars, rail tickets and other types of travel options. The partnership agreement with Sabre will be instrumental in increasing the airline's reach with travel agents and travelers across the globe.

"Sabre's technology, paired with our new private channel agreement, will help us continue to deliver on our vision," said Paula Canada, marketing and sales director at TAP Air Portugal. "The travel industry is constantly evolving, and we're excited to continue to innovate together, ultimately to provide a superior experience for our travelers."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About TAP Air Portugal

TAP is Portugal's leading airline, in operation since 1945 and member of Star Alliance since 2005. TAP hub in Lisbon is a key European gateway at the crossroads of Africa, North, Central and South America, where TAP stands out as the international leading carrier in operation to Brazil. The company's network currently comprises 90 destinations in 36 countries worldwide. TAP currently operates about 3,000 weekly flights on a modern fleet of 86 Airbus aircraft and 21 aircraft in TAP Express livery, operating in the company's regional network, adding up to a 107 aircraft fleet in the whole.

