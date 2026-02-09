Sabre and WestJet Airlines extend technology partnership

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, today announced the renewal of its SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS) agreement with major Canadian carrier WestJet Airlines. The long-term commitment highlights WestJet's confidence in Sabre's airline technology as they continue their global expansion.

Through this multi-year renewal, WestJet will continue to deploy Sabre's reliable, scalable PSS capabilities, supporting operational excellence while laying the groundwork for future retailing modernization. The extended partnership positions WestJet to seamlessly assess Sabre's next-generation Offer and Order technologies as its business model advances, helping to ensure the airline is at the forefront of future retailing evolution.

"We're delighted to extend our collaboration with Sabre, our trusted technology partner for more than 25 years," said Tanya Foster, WestJet's Group EVP, Chief Information Officer. "With this latest agreement, we're thinking about the needs of our business and our customers both today and tomorrow. Sabre's proven technology, strong support, and forward-looking strategy make them the right partner to enable our strategic initiatives to unlock our growth aspirations for the future."

WestJet, which flies to more than 100 destinations across North & South America, Europe, and Asia, will continue to deploy the SabreSonic PSS, which powers streamlined airline reservations, ticketing, check-in and ancillary services. It also distributes its content through SabreMosaic™ Travel Marketplace and is well positioned for future technology adoption through the cloud-native, modular SabreMosaic Airline Retailing platform.

"As WestJet advances its expansion and growth plans, the airline will require increasingly sophisticated retailing capabilities," said Darren Rickey, SVP of Airline IT Sales and Services at Sabre. "This multi-year renewal reflects a strong vote of confidence in Sabre's vision for the future of airline retailing. As the industry shifts toward Offer and Order-based models, WestJet's continued partnership with Sabre signals a shared commitment to that transformation and a belief in the journey ahead."

SABR-F

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating services to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

Follow WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/westjet

Follow WestJet on X at x.com/westjet and x.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram at instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Media: Liz Hands

[email protected]

Cassidy Smith-Broyles

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Investors

Jim Mathias

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation