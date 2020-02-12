Sabre continues to support easyJet's growth in business travel sector

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- easyJet, one of the UK's leading airlines, today announced a new distribution agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading technology provider to the global travel industry. The agreement gives corporate travel agencies across Europe continued access to easyJet's fares through the Sabre GDS.

easyJet has built its business customer base from 10 million in 2012 to almost 17 million in 2019, with an increase of 11% during 2019 alone. The airline's agreement with Sabre will help easyJet to continue serving this important corporate segment.

"easyJet has a well-established and attractive business passenger offer, based on our network of primary airports, our slot portfolio and high frequency on Europe's major business routes, and our new sustainability program which supports our corporate customers in working towards a greener travel policy," said Thomas Haagensen, easyJet's Group Markets Director. "Sabre is a key partner for us and forms an important part of our overall distribution strategy to complement our direct channels. The continuation of their partnership with us enables us to offer a bespoke service to those passengers flying with us for business who may, in the past, have not come through to us directly."

Through Sabre's platform, easyJet will distribute its fares and offers to corporations, travel management companies and travel agencies around the world. The partnership agreement with Sabre will be instrumental in increasing the airline's reach in the business travel sector.

"easyJet is an airline with a clear strategy for growth, and we are pleased to help power this through our cutting-edge technology," said Salman Syed, vice president, Sabre Travel Network, EMEA. "In addition to providing new airline content to agencies across Europe, this renewed agreement will support easyJet's business goals and corporate travel strategy, expanding its reach and presence across the European region."

SABR-F

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About easyJet

easyJet is Europe's leading airline offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe's primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service.

easyJet flies on more of Europe's most popular routes than any other airline and carries more than 100 million passengers annually – more almost 17 million travel for business. easyJet flies over 334 aircraft on 1061 routes to 159 airports across 36 countries. Over 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport.

easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in eight countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports a number of local charities and also has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised over £13m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012.

The airline takes sustainability seriously and is the first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights across its whole network. The airline is achieving this goal by offsetting the carbon emissions from the fuel used for all of its flights. The airline sees this as an interim measure until new technology becomes available to de-carbonise aviation. In the meantime, easyJet will continue to support innovative technology, operate efficiently and aim to fill most of its seats. Since 2000 easyJet has reduced the carbon emissions for each kilometre flown by a passenger by over one-third (33.67%) and has a target to reach a 38% reduction by 2022.

Innovation is in easyJet's DNA – from our launch over almost 25 years ago when we changed the way people fly to the present day where we lead the industry in digital, web, engineering and operational innovations to make travel more easy and affordable for our passengers.

The airline was recently named as Britain's Most Admired Company of 2019 in the transport sector. Britain's Most Admired Companies study is the longest-running annual survey of corporate reputation in the UK.

Contact:

Holly Barnett

holly.barnett@sabre.com

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sabre.com

