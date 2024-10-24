Sabre Expands Global Lodging Content with New Agreement to Add Premier Inn Properties

Over 900 Premier Inn Hotels in the UK, Ireland, and Germany Now Available through Sabre's Content Services for Lodging Platform

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has announced a new distribution agreement with Premier Inn, the UK's largest hotel brand, ensuring travel buyers worldwide have access to Premier Inn's expansive lodging content.

With over 900 properties and more than 85,000 rooms across the UK and Ireland, as well as 10,500 rooms in Germany, Premier Inn's properties are now available through Sabre's GDS. This integration enables travel agencies to book Premier Inn properties within the same platform as other travel components and services, streamlining the booking process and enhancing the overall travel experience.

"This is another step in our ongoing efforts to enrich Sabre's lodging content for our travel advisor partners," said Chinmai Sharma, Global Head – Lodging, Ground & Sea at Sabre Travel Solutions. "Premier Inn is a well-known brand in the European market due to their quality, locations and traveller-friendly amenities. We are thrilled to bring their content directly onto our platform for our agency partners, especially at a time of strong hotel room demand in Europe."

Sabre's Content Services for Lodging platform strengthens Sabre's position as a leader in hotel content distribution by enabling agencies to access optimised lodging content with greater efficiency. Sabre's multi-source content approach, which integrates traditional and new content types, allows travel buyers to seamlessly book travel components while benefiting from the choice, transparency, and dynamic merchandising capabilities offered by Sabre's platform.

In addition to accessing Premier Inn's extensive lodging content, Sabre-connected agencies also benefit from enhanced capabilities offered by Lodging AI, powered by Sabre Travel AI™. Utilising machine learning, this solution analyses property attributes, trip segmentation, and preferences to present the most relevant lodging options, boosting hotel attachment rates and offering personalised choices. These capabilities ensure Premier Inn properties are optimally showcased, aligning their attributes with traveller preferences and trip details, boosting hotel attachment rates.

"Our partnership with Sabre means we can significantly extend our reach and provide our guests with a greater choice of booking options," said Joe Garrood, Chief Commercial Officer for Premier Inn. "Facilitated by DerbySoft's technology, we have been able to integrate directly with Sabre's lodging platform. This means we can ensure that our hotels are merchandised to the managed travel category in the best way possible, enabling our guests to experience the high standards of convenience, service and affordability that Premier Inn is known for."

As Sabre invests in more advanced retailing capabilities and richer content, partnerships like this one with Premier Inn play a pivotal role in delivering personalised travel experiences. The integration of Premier Inn's content into Sabre's flexible API architecture ensures optimised hotel bookings that cater to a wide variety of traveller preferences, supporting Sabre's long-term goal of making all travel components easily accessible and manageable on a single platform.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale, and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Premier Inn

From booking to bed, Premier Inn is here to help its guests rest easy. Whether it's a choice of rooms across 850+ hotels, beds guests won't want to leave, super tasty food, flexible rates or our friendly team members who genuinely care, these are just some of the reasons Premier Inn is one of the most-loved hotels in the UK and beyond. Premier Inn is part of Whitbread PLC. Premierinn.com

