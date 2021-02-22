SABRE Home Security Tools Make Complete Household Protection an Affordable Reality

But, only 17 percent of houses in this country have a security system, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, which can be for a variety of reasons from budget to perplexing technology to complexity of set-up. For this reason, SABRE , the leading brand in personal safety, designed a line of home security products to make it easier and more affordable than ever to safeguard the home with flexible, door-to-door protection where it matters most.

"As a family-owned and operated business, we know there's nothing more valuable than the security of your loved ones," said David Nance, CEO of SABRE. "Peace of mind at home should be something anyone can afford, which is why we provide a range of affordable home security tools designed to make any home or apartment feel secure any time of day."

Guarding your main entry points is a critical component for creating home security and the first step suggested by safety experts. Fortunately, SABRE offers affordable, easy-to-use tools, that allow homeowners to adjust or move as needed with the immediate goal of keeping intruders from entering the home.

For additional security on hinged and sliding doors, the SABRE Door Security Bar with Vibration Detecting Alarm ( $34.99 MSRP) is a durable, 20-guage steel brace that reinforces doors, helping to protect against forced entry. An ear-piercing 115 dB alarm will sound if someone attempts to open the door from the outside (hinged door use only) and is audible up to 1,100 feet (335 meters) away, helping to scare off intruders and alert occupants inside of an attempted forced entry. Even better, the alarm will continue to sound after the door is closed to discourage intruders from reattempting entry. Unlike other door security bars, this one adjusts to 40 height positions to ensure a custom, tight fit. It can easily be installed on most standard doors and fully collapses, allowing you to move the door jammer from door to door and store it when not in use.

with Vibration Detecting Alarm ( MSRP) is a durable, 20-guage steel brace that reinforces doors, helping to protect against forced entry. An ear-piercing 115 dB alarm will sound if someone attempts to open the door from the outside (hinged door use only) and is audible up to 1,100 feet (335 meters) away, helping to scare off intruders and alert occupants inside of an attempted forced entry. Even better, the alarm will continue to sound after the door is closed to discourage intruders from reattempting entry. Unlike other door security bars, this one adjusts to 40 height positions to ensure a custom, tight fit. It can easily be installed on most standard doors and fully collapses, allowing you to move the door jammer from door to door and store it when not in use. Used to deter intruders, the SABRE Door Stop Alarm ( $13.99 MSRP) is an ideal safety solution for bedrooms, apartments, main entry points, and even for travel. Created to deter criminals, the Door Stop Alarm looks like a door wedge and is activated when pressure is applied from opening a door. When triggered, it emits a piercing 120 dB alarm which is audible up to 1,500 feet (455 meters) away, alerting those nearby while simultaneously driving away potential threats.

( MSRP) is an ideal safety solution for bedrooms, apartments, main entry points, and even for travel. Created to deter criminals, the Door Stop Alarm looks like a door wedge and is activated when pressure is applied from opening a door. When triggered, it emits a piercing 120 dB alarm which is audible up to 1,500 feet (455 meters) away, alerting those nearby while simultaneously driving away potential threats. In addition to protecting doors, windows shouldn't be overlooked when securing your home. The SABRE Door or Window Alarm ( $9.99 MSRP) is the perfect addition to round-out any full home security plan. These "no-wiring required" alarms easily affix to any door or window, greeting unwanted intruders with a loud alarm that can be heard upwards of 1,300 feet (395 meters) away. For those seeking an even more flexible layer of home security, SABRE also offers the Door or Window Alarm with a remote ( $16.99 MSRP), providing the ability to set and deactivate the alarm system from a distance.

Beyond the addition of home safety tools, those looking to truly feel peace of mind both in and out of the home can also benefit from enrolling in one of SABRE's Personal Safety Academy courses. Offered nationwide, the SABRE Personal Safety Academy is designed to demonstrate how to prepare for and potentially avoid threatening situations, as well as how to best protect oneself if a confrontation occurs.

In addition to offering Personal Safety Awareness Programs, SABRE also offers College Safety Programs specifically created for college students, offering them tips on residence and travel safety, situational awareness and preparedness, basic self-defense, and more.

To find a SABRE Personal Safety Academy near you, visit the SABRE website. And for more information on SABRE's complete home security product offerings as well as personal safety tools, visit SABREred.com.

ABOUT SABRE®

SABRE, the leading brand in personal safety trusted worldwide, is family owned and operated with over four decades of experience. Stay informed by following SABRE on Facebook at @SABREredpepperspray, on Twitter @SABRERed, on Instagram @SABRESafety or by visiting SABREred.com.

SOURCE SABRE