Sabre Hospitality launches SynXis Concierge.AI, revolutionizing customer service with generative AI

Sabre Hospitality to showcase Concierge.AI at HITEC Charlotte, USA

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Hospitality, a division of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the launch of SynXis Concierge.AI, an innovative solution harnessing the power of Generative AI to transform customer service for hoteliers. Sabre Hospitality will be showcasing the product and its capabilities at HITEC Charlotte in USA between June 24-27, 2024.

SynXis Concierge.AI represents Sabre Hospitality's first deployment of Generative AI, a technology that generates new content from inputs such as text, images, and code. Drawing on Sabre's extensive data resources, Concierge.AI provides immediate, detailed, and accurate responses to specific queries, ensuring that effectiveness is no longer solely dependent on support agent knowledge and experience.

Initially, SynXis Concierge.AI is being utilized by Sabre's Customer Care and Delivery (CCD) team to enhance customer service. The entire CCD team is equipped with Concierge.AI, poised to handle a variety of customer interactions including questions, requests, and problem resolution.

"SynXis Concierge.AI will significantly elevate the customer service experience by providing swift and accurate resolutions," said Scott Wilson, President, Sabre Hospitality. "This innovation underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

Sabre Hospitality's plans for SynXis Concierge.AI, include integration into the Community Portal to enhance self-service capabilities. Sabre is also exploring its application in existing products to drive operational efficiency and optimize conversions.

"Generative AI represents a monumental leap in technology for the hospitality industry," said Amy Read, VP of Innovation at Sabre Hospitality. "With SynXis Concierge.AI, we are not only revolutionizing customer service but also unlocking new opportunities for driving operational efficiency and personalizing the guest experience. We have the data and connectivity to maximize Generative AI's potential, and we are fully committed to continuous innovation, helping our customers achieve their fullest potential with this transforming technology."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale, and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies, and other partners to retail, distribute, and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sabre.com.

