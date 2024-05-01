Sabre Hospitality renews Wyndham following accelerated migration

More than 5,000 Wyndham hotels now on Sabre SynXis Property Hub, nearly one year ahead of schedule

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Hospitality, a division of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a multi-year renewal with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, following the hotel franchisor's highly successful adoption of SynXis Property Hub, Sabre Hospitality's property management system (PMS). With seamless integration to SynXis Central Reservation System as a single source of truth, SynXis Property Hub increases operational efficiency by reducing the time to execute routine tasks and allows hoteliers to access their property from anywhere through cloud-native technology.

In a landmark achievement that showcases the decade-long partnership between the two companies, Sabre and Wyndham teams successfully migrated more than 5,000 Wyndham hotels to SynXis Property Hub, including the transition of 550 in a single record-breaking month, nearly one year ahead of schedule.

This early completion is complemented by the migration's efficiency, which reduced the expected transition downtime for the Wyndham properties by 34%, ensuring successful management of day-to-day operations. This milestone not only highlights an innovative leap, but also sets a new industry standard for large-scale technology migrations.

"Completing this migration nearly a year ahead of schedule is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration," said Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Through our work with Sabre, thousands of Wyndham hotels now benefit from groundbreaking efficiencies, further enhancing their ability to serve guests and deliver great experiences day-in and day-out."

Strickland highlighted some of the immediate benefits of this migration for Wyndham properties and their daily operations. "For instance, service desk interactions have decreased by 50% compared to the legacy system after just 30 days of adoption. Additionally, by equipping our housekeeping with mobile solutions, we've increased clean room availability for guests by up to 15%. We've also streamlined the reservation delivery and modification process by integrating a single source of inventory that combines Channel Reservations and Property Management Systems. This not only improves guest experiences but also reduces IT support burdens," he explained.

The extraordinary success of the project was made possible by several strategic initiatives and the deep collaboration between Sabre and Wyndham. Key initiatives included a major upgrade in system infrastructure that expanded daily migration capacity from 15 to 35 properties. Additionally, the introduction of a new process for discrepancy reporting eliminated the need for preliminary dry runs, thereby speeding up the process and reducing potential downtimes.

"This project was about much more than just technical migration; it was about transforming the operational backbone of thousands of hotel properties to better meet the needs of today's hospitality market," said Gene Guhne, SVP & Global Managing Director, Enterprise Sales at Sabre Hospitality. "The scale of what we've achieved—in terms of both numbers and the speed of implementation—sets a new benchmark for the industry."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world www.sabre.com.

About Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 876,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers approximately 108 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

