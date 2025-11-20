Sabre introduces game-changing Concierge IQ™ solution for airlines: Generative AI-powered assistant revolutionizes travel planning, shopping and servicing through direct interactions with passengers across their journey

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, today announced the launch of SabreMosaic™ Concierge IQ™ for airlines, an all-in-one generative AI chat solution that helps travelers plan, book, and manage trips in one seamless conversation. Built on the Sabre IQ™ artificial intelligence layer, it goes beyond flights to create complete packages – combining hotels, ancillaries, and third-party offers – and brings conversational intelligence to every stage of travel.

Unlike generic chatbots, standalone travel apps or frustrating automated calling systems, the consumer-facing Concierge IQ solution utilizes large language model (LLM) AI, understanding layered questions and interpreting intent to deliver accurate, bookable results. The result is genuine, scalable personalization that also helps brands unlock additional annual revenue.

Travelers chat naturally on their choice of platform (e.g. web, airline mobile apps, and WhatsApp) to find and book tailored recommendations of the best routes, dates, and stays within their budget without switching apps or waiting on hold. When prompted, proprietary models in Concierge IQ suggest optimized upgrades, bundles, and ancillaries. Dynamic rules then keep pricing and policies aligned across every channel. When it comes time to pay, Concierge IQ directs travelers to where they can redeem loyalty points, use multiple payment methods, or combine both in a single transaction. Plus, Concierge IQ integrates into an airline's loyalty system to analyze traveler data in real time, proactively suggesting optimal ways to redeem points for flights, upgrades, and ancillaries.

Further, Concierge IQ goes beyond planning and booking to help support the entire travel journey. When plans change, travelers can prompt Concierge IQ to step in and instantlyrebook, redeem miles, process refunds, or track bagsin the same chat where their journey began. It understands context and intent and manages itinerary changes with the same empathy and judgement as a skilled human agent. What once took hours now happens in seconds.

As part of the SabreMosaic Airline Retailing platform, Concierge IQ is designed to give airlines a measurable edge in retailing and customer service, leveraging SabreMosaic's modular, API-driven architecture and advanced AI capabilities. The platform integrates proprietary AI models and Google Cloud infrastructure to analyze vast volumes of customer, operational, and third-party data, supporting intelligent offer management, order orchestration, and settlement across all channels.

"Concierge IQ can transform the passenger journey – automating shopping, upgrades, and loyalty redemption – so airlines deliver real results and unforgettable experiences," said Garry Wiseman, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Sabre. "This technology empowers airlines to harness generative AI for smarter conversions, deeper loyalty, and personalized offers, all powered by real-time data."

Virgin Australia is the first airline to adopt Concierge IQ, marking a milestone for end-to-end, travel-specific generative AI in the industry. As an early adopter, Virgin Australia will deploy the solution's unified capabilities – including real-time flight and baggage tracking, content packaging, and continuous retail experimentation – to set a new standard for direct channel engagement and operational efficiency.

"We are excited to be partnering with Sabre on new technologies to better serve our customers," said Alex Plummer, General Manager, Digital at Virgin Australia. "This GenAI chat channel is an important step forward for Virgin Australia's next wave of digital shopping, booking and servicing experiences."

