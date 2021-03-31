Sabre introduces new airline storefront, the next generation of air shopping

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced the introduction of its new airline storefront, an industry-first capability that makes it easier to comparison-shop increasingly complex airline offers in the indirect channel.

Beginning today, the new airline storefront capabilities are available via Sabre's shopping APIs, which travel retailers can leverage to build a bespoke storefront and enhance their customers' experience. Sabre expects to launch the new capability for travel agencies via Sabre Red 360 in the coming weeks.

Powered by Sabre's shopping APIs, new airline storefront provides digital "shelves" that organize the breadth and depth of an airline's offering in a side-by-side display to help travelers shop with confidence and make better buying decisions to meet their personal needs. For airlines, the new airline storefront supports differentiation and more merchandising opportunities in the indirect channel, with flight search results displaying several product offerings for an individual flight. For travel buyers, it allows for efficient comparison shopping across several flight options and helps travelers choose the offer that is right for them.

"Airlines have invested in differentiating their brand in a number of ways. While this creates greater choice for travelers, it also presents a challenge – it's easy to understand the cost, but harder to understand what the experience will be," said Wade Jones, chief product officer for Sabre Travel Solutions. "Sabre's new airline storefront not only empowers airlines to effectively market their unique product in the indirect channel, it also helps travel buyers communicate the total offer value."

Through an API pilot program to test the new airline storefront capabilities, Sabre has partnered with multiple agencies including Fareportal, the travel technology company powering CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com and Espressamente Viaggi, part of TravelMatic, a leading travel technology company and consolidator network in Italy. Initial pilot results demonstrate the ability of the new airline storefront to deliver a broader set of upsell opportunities with more transparency into each fare.

"Our customers demand choice paired with convenience and simplicity – this is not always the case with today's airline shopping experience. Consumers want to compare products and offers quickly and efficiently, just as they do in a shop," said Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, parent company of online travel agencies CheapOair and One Travel. "That's exactly what Sabre's new airline storefront delivers: it allows us to group products for easy comparison, just as a supermarket arranges similar products on the same shelf. Ultimately, this modern retailing enables us to deliver an enhanced traveler experience that centers around offer value."

"In today's world, travel agents are under increasing pressure to ensure that travelers receive the offer that is right for them based on their specific needs and preferences," said Mimmo Cristofaro, CEO at TravelMatic. "As a result, we require a solution that allows for quick and easy comparison across offers to help drive more informed decisions. Sabre's new airline storefront makes all relevant content available in the initial shop and, as such, we are able to increase agent efficiency and encourage upsell."

New airline storefront delivers initial shopping results that include airlines' complete product lines. It eliminates confusion caused by different fare naming conventions and organizes a broad set of inventory across multiple airlines to enable improved comparison shopping.

The launch of the new airline storefront is another important step towards Sabre's vision to create a new marketplace for personalized travel.

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

