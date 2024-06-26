Sabre launches Etihad Airways' NDC Content

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announced today the availability of Etihad Airways' New Distribution Capability (NDC) content through Sabre's global travel marketplace. The addition of Etihad Airways expands Sabre's footprint of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region based NDC airlines and broadens travel agencies' access to real-time content based on offers and orders.

Initially, the launch will be rolled out to agencies in Oman and Bahrain, allowing them to shop, book, and service the airline's NDC offers, with a broader rollout to follow.

By integrating and normalizing NDC offers, Sabre gives travel agencies and corporate buyers an efficient way to shop, compare, book and service Etihad's NDC offers alongside the airline's traditional options by using application programming interfaces (APIs), Sabre's travel agency booking application, Sabre Red 360, and Sabre's online booking tool, GetThere. The airline's NDC content may include more personalized and diverse travel options, richer content, dynamic pricing, and more customized travel solutions that cater to an increasing demand for tailored travel experiences.

"We are excited about the addition of Etihad Airways' NDC content to our travel marketplace, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing the content our customers want and the scalable capabilities they need," said Jean-Vincent Teuler, Vice President, Airline Sales for EMEA region at Sabre. "This initiative highlights our dedication to innovation and to operating a compelling travel marketplace that provides efficient access to multiple sources of content, including NDC."

Sabre is one of only a few companies that provide NDC capabilities to address both distribution and airline IT needs. Recently, the company announced SabreMosaicTM, a new passenger service system (PSS)-agnostic offer and order-based airline retailing platform that will help accelerate carriers' ability to create and retail dynamic, personalized content in real-time through their direct distribution channels and via third-party sellers.

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

