SABRE® Launches First-Ever Online Self-Defense Course Just in Time for Holiday Travel -- Plus Exclusive Black Friday and Holiday Safety Bundles up to 60% Off

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, SABRE®, the #1 personal safety brand trusted by law enforcement and families worldwide, is redefining what it means to be prepared. Today, SABRE announces the official launch of its first-ever Online Self-Defense & Personal Safety Courses, a modern, accessible training program designed to empower people everywhere — and arriving just in time for the busiest travel period of the year. To celebrate the launch, SABRE is also releasing Black Friday and holiday safety bundles featuring its best-selling Smart Pepper Spray and Home Defense Launcher products — up to 60% off for a limited time.

For the first time in its 50-year history, SABRE is bringing its nationally trusted personal safety training online through the new SABRE Safety Training Academy, available now at https://sabrered-safetytraining.teachable.com. The program is led by Dr. Karen Bartuch, SABRE's featured spokesperson and a nationally recognized expert in law enforcement, behavioral science, psychology, and personal safety. With years of experience training women and families in real-world self-defense skills, Dr. Bartuch brings a deeply human, motivational, and empowering voice to the course.

Reflecting on why personal safety education matters now more than ever, Dr. Bartuch shares:

"In 2023 in the U.S., there were 23 violent victimizations per 1,000 individuals age 12 and up — meaning tens of millions of people experienced assault, robbery, or sexual violence. I can tell you this: you wouldn't drive without a seat belt. You keep fire alarms and extinguishers in your home. On an airplane, you trust there's an oxygen mask ready if you need it. We prepare for car accidents, fires, and air travel. So why wouldn't we prepare for personal safety?"

"This isn't about living in fear. It's about being ready. Prepared. Confident. Yes, like a supermodel. Head up, shoulders back. You are a force. Act like it."

Under Dr. Bartuch's guidance, the course includes situational awareness training, how to avoid and identify risky situations, step-by-step pepper spray fundamentals, de-escalation strategies, real-life scenario demonstrations, and personalized safety planning. The program is fully mobile-accessible and designed for commuters, travelers, college students, night-shift workers, and anyone spending more time alone during the holiday season.

To mark the launch, on Wednesday 11/26 , SABRE is offering exclusive Black Friday bundles that pair the online course with its most advanced safety tools. The Smart Pepper Spray + Online Course Bundle ($20.99), available at 60% off, includes SABRE's Smart Pepper Spray with GPS-enabled alerting that automatically notifies trusted contacts with the user's location when deployed, as well as full access to the online course. SABRE is also offering a 20% discount on the Home Defense Launcher Mega Bundle ($231.99). The Launcher deploys irritant projectiles with direct impact up to 60 feet, providing safe defensive distance and accuracy for home protection.

SABRE's 2025 Holiday Sale features its most valuable offers to date, with exclusive safety bundles designed to protect, empower, and prepare families during the busiest season of the year. Featured savings include:

Quick Release Pepper Spray 3-Pack ($24.99): A multi-pack discounted exclusively for the holidays, ideal for gifting to daughters, students, commuters, and family members who want quick, reliable access to protection.

A multi-pack discounted exclusively for the holidays, ideal for gifting to daughters, students, commuters, and family members who want quick, reliable access to protection. Daily Discreet Kit ($23.99) or On-the-Go Personal Safety Kit ($21.99): A compact everyday-carry safety set designed for on-the-go confidence — an easy holiday gift or stocking stuffer.

A compact everyday-carry safety set designed for on-the-go confidence — an easy holiday gift or stocking stuffer. Safe Pet Kit ($19.99) Protection for hikers, joggers, and pet owners, featuring dog and wildlife deterrent sprays at seasonal discounts.

"Launching our online self-defense program is a milestone moment for SABRE," said David Nance, CEO of SABRE®. "This course puts real, practical safety training into the hands of people everywhere — and pairing it with our products makes holiday gifting meaningful in a whole new way. It's not just a product, its safety." As airports, shopping centers, and transit hubs experience heightened activity through the end of the year, SABRE encourages individuals and families to consider both training and tools as part of their holiday readiness. The Wednesday kicks off SABRE's holiday promotions, with limited-time savings running through Cyber Monday.

Holiday bundles, the online course, and additional safety products are now available at www.SABREred.com/holiday-sale.

About SABRE®

Since 1975, SABRE has protected over 100 million users with award-winning safety solutions. As the #1 brand of pepper spray trusted by law enforcement and families alike, SABRE is committed to innovation, education, and empowering personal safety. Proudly made in the USA, SABRE has donated over $2.5 million to organizations like RAINN, C.O.P.S., and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Follow on Instagram @SABRESafety, Facebook @SABRESafety, YouTube @SABRERed and TikTok @SABRESafety.

