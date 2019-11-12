Sabre Leaders Showcase Innovation, Airline Partnerships and Unveil Vision for Dynamic Offers Within the Sabre Commercial Platform During T2RL PSS 2019

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), will take the stage at this year's T2RL PSS event to highlight their airline 'trailblazers' and share the latest product innovation in the company's journey to enable airlines to reimagine retailing through the Sabre Commercial Platform, the industry's only end-to-end personalized retailing platform. The leading travel technology provider is a Platinum Sponsor of this year's T2RL event, which is built around the theme of 'retail excellence' and will take place in London, November 12-14.

As a keynote speaker at this year's T2RL event, Cem Tanyel, president of Sabre Airline Solutions, delivered a keynote presentation on the topic of "Dynamic Offers Inside the Platform at the Centre of Travel." During his address, he shared Sabre's vision for airlines to truly master retailing through dynamic offers.

"The battle over the customer is at an all-time high," Tanyel said. "Competition is stiff, and highly relevant, dynamic offers are necessary to capture the attention of the customer at the right place, the right time and in the right context. Our flexible, open and intelligent technology will help take retailing to the next level and help our airline partners deliver the personalized experience that customers are coming to expect."

Rodrigo Celis, senior vice president, Commercial Solutions, will also be announcing the launch of the new solutions within the Sabre Commercial Platform. Since the initial launch of the platform at last year's T2RL event, many "airline trailblazers" have partnered with Sabre to bring the new solutions to reality. To name a few:

JetBlue, a global airline that serves 42 million customers annually across a thousand daily flights, has opted for the breadth of solutions within the Commercial Platform. Mike Stromer , chief product officer at JetBlue, believes that "Sabre will provide crewmembers with faster, more user-friendly tools and give [JetBlue] new options to further innovate the customer experience."

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has been a partner for Sabre Fares Optimizer, the first-of-its-kind pricing optimization solution that recommends pricing strategies based on customer shopping and booking activity, competitive positioning and customer willingness to pay. Etihad Pricing Solutions leader, Octavian Oancea, said, "Based on the operations research model of [Dynamic Pricing], Sabre's Fares Optimizer product is the first of its kind in the industry."

South African low cost carrier kulula has partnered with Sabre to improve its agents' productivity through Digital Workspace, a reimagined agent interface. "Digital Workspace has been key in empowering our agents to deliver an enhanced customer experience," said Stuart Cochrane, executive manager, business processes, kulula.

Sabre leadership will also participate in panels and roundtable sessions, and will provide business updates around some of the company's latest news, including its recent acquisition of Radixx, a leading airline retailing software provider with an established presence in the low cost carrier space.

To find out more about the flexible, open, and intelligent solutions within the Sabre Commercial Platform, join Sabre at booth #16 during T2RL PSS or visit sabre.com/commercialplatform for the latest content and product information.

