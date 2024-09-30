Sabre releases 2024 Sustainability Report, introducing new Travel Positive strategy

Travel technology company announces submission of commitment letter on setting Science Based Targets and focuses on a three-pillar strategy to drive positive impact

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company's progress and commitment to sustainability and introduces its new Travel Positive strategy – focused on People, Planet, and Prosperity.

A key milestone in Sabre's sustainability journey is the submission of a commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Through doing so, Sabre demonstrates its focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, the international treaty on climate change. Over the next two years, Sabre expects to set mid- and long-term term targets to reduce its emissions in line with science.

In this year's report, Sabre also discloses its scope 3 emissions across five categories for the first time. Notably, Sabre has become the first-ever company to use Google and Travalyst's Travel Impact Model to measure its business travel Scope 3 emissions. This innovative methodology, which analyzed flight data from the Sabre's 2023 business travel, provides a detailed understanding of the company's environmental footprint and enables targeted action to reduce emissions – underscoring Sabre's commitment to Planet.

"Throughout 2023 and into 2024, we have made meaningful strides in our sustainability journey," said Kurt Ekert, CEO and President Sabre. "Our new Travel Positive strategy is our framework for helping to create a more sustainable future for the travel industry and the communities it serves. Centered around three pillars – People, Planet and Prosperity – it has already helped guide us in making impactful changes in our business. By focusing on setting science-based goals, investing in innovative technologies, and partnering with industry leaders, we expect to play an important role in creating meaningful impact for the long-term sustainability of travel."

In the report, Sabre also expands on the key partnerships that are helping it to drive change, including its participation in the Travalyst coalition, a non-profit organization working to make sustainability information more broadly available to travelers at the time of booking. The company has also made significant strides in the product space, integrating several sustainability features into some of its core technologies. These moves align with Sabre's commitment to Prosperity and underscore the company's belief in the power of collaboration to help create a more sustainable future.

Supporting its People pillar, Sabre's 2024 Sustainability Report highlights the company's increased commitment to its team members. The report outlines additions to Sabre's inclusion groups, as well as the launch of a new Sustainability Community of Practice – a network of regional groups throughout the company that are dedicated to helping champion Sabre's sustainability goals. In addition, the company teases the upcoming launch of the Sabre Travel Positive Program – an educational initiative offering sustainability training to all its team members.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Investors

Brian Roberts

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation