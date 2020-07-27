Sabre Responds to Recent News Story

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), has received a number of inquiries related to a highly speculative article recently published in the news. In response, the Company issued this important statement today to clear up misconceptions reflected in that article.

First, Sabre has not been asked to participate in any projects related to COVID-19 tracking or tracking of populations as suggested in the article. Second, Sabre, as with all companies, responds to lawful process according to applicable law. Sabre closely examines any requests and only complies with court orders, subpoenas or other requests that are legally valid. The article may leave the perception that Sabre receives a large number of such requests. This is wholly inaccurate.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology Company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The Company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

