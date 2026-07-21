Sabre Selects Walt & Company as Public Relations Agency of Record

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company, an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, announced it has been named PR agency of record by Sabre, an artificial intelligence (AI)-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. The appointment further expands Walt & Company's portfolio of enterprise technology, software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, AI, and digital transformation clients.

"Effective communication is critical as Sabre guides the industry into the next age of travel," said Cassidy Smith-Broyles, head of Global Public Relations at Sabre. "Partnering with Walt & Company strengthens our collective communications team as we help our customers, investors and the broader market understand the value of the technology and innovation Sabre delivers to the travel ecosystem."

Walt & Company has 35 years of experience positioning and promoting technology-focused companies and solutions and will serve as an extension of Sabre's marketing team. It will support corporate communications and media relations efforts to elevate the Sabre executive leadership and market positioning as it drives innovation across travel technology, AI, retailing, hospitality, and airline operations.

"Sabre is helping shape the future of travel through technology, data and innovation," said Cyndi Babasa, co-president of Walt & Company. "As a company truly revolutionizing the travel ecosystem, we are excited to partner with Sabre to tell the stories behind the technologies and solutions that are transforming how airlines, hoteliers, agencies, and travelers connect and engage."

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. http://www.sabre.com

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For over 30 years, when it comes to building marketplace credibility, brand recognition and product and service awareness, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For more information, visit www.waltcopr.com.

SOURCE Walt & Company