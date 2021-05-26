Sabre teams up with BYHOURS to distribute hotel microstays and support the recovery of hospitality

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and BARCELONA, Spain, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and BYHOURS, the leading international platform for hotel microstays, have signed a new agreement to provide Sabre's agency community with relevant content that will allow them to sell rooms by the hour through the BYHOURS' Sabre Red App.

Under the agreement, hundreds of thousands of travel agents using Sabre's global distribution system (GDS) will have access to BYHOURS' content, significantly increasing the distribution reach and potential revenue opportunities for BYHOURS and hoteliers across the world, while providing travel agents access to the relevant content that their customers demand.

"Giving travel agencies the power to offer relevant content to satisfy the changing needs of their clients is paramount to Sabre. Today, more than ever, travel buyers want access to a broad range of content that better meets the needs of today's traveler," said Traci Mercer, senior vice president of product segment, Sabre Travel Solutions. "We are excited to provide Sabre-connected travel agencies the ability to further personalize the customer experience with BYHOURS' unique microstay content that provides more flexibility while creating value for all stakeholders across the ecosystem."

This distribution agreement comes at a key moment for the global travel industry, as COVID-19 has generated an increased need for microstays whether for business, local leisure staycations or stopover travel. As more companies adopt remote work policies, the need for flexible, comfortable and adequate space to work and conduct important meetings is increasing. Similarly, the desire for local leisure or staycations is on the rise, leading to an increase in microstays. Stopover bookings have helped to make the traveler feel more comfortable and secure during a layover or in the case of disrupted travel. The ability to easily book rooms by the hour will address these needs and provide an integral solution for the industry.

"It's a great satisfaction and privilege to be able to partner with pioneering and innovative companies like Sabre. In today's challenging times, synergies for constant improvement and the ability to offer optimal solutions are indispensable. We have full confidence in the value we will generate together for our beloved hospitality and travel industry," said Guillermo Gaspart, CEO and Co-Founder of BYHOURS.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, BYHOURS launched in 2012 to provide flexibility and personalization to the hotel booking process. The company developed the first booking platform that offers hourly packages at hotels around the world. This allows customers to choose their check-in time, how long they want to stay, and pay only for the amount of time they need, enjoying flexibility and saving money with a pay-per-use model. In 2019, BYHOURS opened their second office in Mexico City as its operational hub for Latin America and the U.S.

With this agreement, BYHOURS reinforces the company's 2021 objective to open up the North American market, beside one of the big companies in the sector.

Sabre remains focused on its long-term vision of creating a new marketplace for personalized travel. The technology company provides a platform that delivers the agility, scalability and stability needed to modernize the travel experience and support an expanding travel marketplace.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About BYHOURS

BYHOURS is the leading travel tech, in management and distribution of microstays, with a marketplace and mobile application worldwide that allows users to book microstays in more than 4.000 direct partner hotels (main International Hotel Chains and independent hotels) in packs of 3, 6 and 12 hours, with flexible check-in time during 24 hours of the day. Introducing the pay-per-use business model in the hospitality industry. In 2020, it launched a new SaaS (BYHOURS Direct) that allows hoteliers to market their rooms and meeting rooms by the hour from their own website, boosting their direct sales.

