SABRE, The #1 Brand of Pepper Spray Trusted By Law Enforcement Worldwide, Announces An Ongoing Partnership With Not-For-Profit "Concerns Of Police Survivors" (C.O.P.S.)

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE, the #1 brand of pepper spray trusted by law enforcement worldwide, is proud to announce an ongoing partnership with non-profit organization Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). "Considering the professional and personal relationships we have built with law enforcement agencies across the world during our 47 years, we feel supporting this great cause, C.O.P.S., is the least we can do to show our appreciation for those that help keep us all safe and to help provide for those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty" said David Nance, CEO of SABRE.

C.O.P.S. SABRE Pepper Gel with Quick Release Safety Whistle C.O.P.S. SABRE Pepper Gel with Quick Release Safety Whistle

In launching its new C.O.P.S. SABRE Pepper Gel with Quick Release Safety Whistle, SABRE will donate a percentage of the sales to C.O.P.S. to support the over 61,000 survivors of fallen police and correctional officers including spouses, children, parents, siblings, significant others, and co-workers of officers who have died in the line of duty.

"SABRE encourages users of our products to go about their day more confidently and inspire them to live life to the fullest," said Nance. "It is our intention to help those left behind by providing them with hope and peace of mind in the best way possible."

"As a retired police officer, I know firsthand the quality of SABRE safety products, and appreciate their mission to keep people safe," said C.O.P.S Executive Director, Dianne Berhard. "I can speak for the entire C.O.P.S membership when I say we are honored to be chosen as one of SABRE's choice charities where their support continues to help surviving families and co-workers who have been affected by line-of-duty death."

For more information on SABRE personal safety products and where to purchase the C.O.P.S. product , please visit: https://www.sabrered.com/ .

SABRE, the leading brand in personal safety and most trusted pepper spray by police and consumers worldwide, is family owned and operated with over four decades of experience. The company's law enforcement grade pepper sprays provide consumers with the same superior quality chosen exclusively by the New York Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and thousands of law enforcement agencies worldwide. Stay informed by following SABRE on Facebook at @SABREredpepperspray, on Twitter @SABRERed, on Instagram @SABRESafety or by visiting www.SABREred.com .

ABOUT C.O.P.S.

Concerns of Police Survivors is a nationwide not-for-profit organization that has held the mission of rebuilding shattered lives since 1984. With 55 chapters across the country, members of C.O.P.S. are always prepared to help survivors when they need it, where they need it. C.O.P.S. has a national membership comprised of more than 61,000 individuals who have identified themselves as survivors. Unfortunately, that membership continues to grow as an average of 140-160 officers die each year in the line of duty.

