Sabre Unveils the Next Evolution of Hospitality Retailing: SynXis Retailing

Sabre Hospitality showcases standalone offers and auto fulfillment through SynXis Retailing at HITEC in Charlotte, USA

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Hospitality, a division of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced the next evolution of its retailing solution: SynXis Retailing. With the addition of standalone offers, not bound to a room reservation, and automated fulfillment powered by Nuvola, SynXis Retailing is the most comprehensive retailing solution in the market.



In addition to selling ancillaries with room bookings, the platform now enables the sale of standalone offers beyond the room, allowing hoteliers to set up virtual storefronts, broaden their catalog, and reach a wider audience.



"Launching standalone offers represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to innovation in the hospitality industry," said Scott Wilson, President, Sabre Hospitality. "Our evolved solution empowers hoteliers to unlock additional revenue by selling experiences, services, goods, and more without a room reservation. Enhancing traveler experiences through personalized and relevant offers, ultimately driving higher satisfaction and revenue. We are excited to see how SynXis Retailing will enable our customers to stay ahead in a competitive market."



Furthermore, Sabre Hospitality announced the upcoming integration of automated fulfillment powered by Nuvola, their task management solution. The integration between SynXis Retailing and Nuvola's ticketing functionality enables hoteliers to automate the fulfillment of ancillary offers. This integration provides automated ticket creation, scheduling, and notifications to facilitate the fulfillment of orders. By eliminating the need for manual management, it reduces the risk of errors and ensures guest satisfaction.



"With retailing transforming the hospitality industry, Sabre continues to amplify our Retail Studio portfolio with SynXis Retailing," said Mykola Sheludko, product vice president, Sabre Hospitality. "Coming later this summer, our customers can tap into our integration of Nuvola features to optimize fulfillment. Looking ahead to 2025, we will continue to expand the retailing tools for our customers by enabling a marketplace for reselling third-party offers."



The platform's capabilities are designed to help hoteliers implement a successful merchandising strategy, resulting in a competitive advantage and aligning with the expectations of today's travelers and the next generation.



The SynXis Retailing Recommendation Engine leverages predictive analytics powered by machine learning to suggest targeted offers, increasing conversions through tailored recommendations. By offering more relevant ancillaries, hoteliers can achieve higher booking conversions, resulting in greater guest satisfaction, increased revenue, and strategic differentiation from competitors.



SynXis Retailing enables customers to achieve greater success, driving significant ancillary revenue and enhancing guest experience. With proven results, Sabre's customers have experienced an average order value of $300 per ancillary booking, in addition to the room value. Moreover, customers that have upgraded to SynXis Retailing have witnessed up to a threefold year-over-year increase in average ancillary revenue.



Sabre is showcasing SynXis Retailing at HITEC in Charlotte, N.C., USA, between June 25-27, 2024, at booth 829.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale, and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies, and other partners to retail, distribute, and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sabre.com.

