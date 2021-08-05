Sabrina Kieffer Joins Looking Glass Factory Board of Directors

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Looking Glass Factory, the company behind the world's leading holographic platform, announced that Sabrina Kieffer has joined its Board of Directors. Kieffer joins Brenda Freeman, John Underkoffler, Brad Feld, and co-founder Shawn Frayne as Looking Glass Factory scales to meet demand for its holographic hardware and software products that serve both individuals and organizations.

Sabrina Kieffer

Kieffer has held numerous management and executive positions in operations. She was an early employee at Vimeo, taking on the roles of vice president of operations and senior vice president of operations in which she grew teams from dozens to hundreds of employees, and managed the day-to-day operations of those teams. From there, she moved onto Skillshare, where she currently serves as COO. In each of her positions, Kieffer has not only shown a profound skill for operations, but also a unique talent for growing teams and communities of users.

"Sabrina is just the person we need at this time in our company's growth," said Shawn Frayne, CEO of Looking Glass Factory. "She is a proven operator in organizations focused on creative communities that have scaled to the next level beyond where we are now, and I'm thrilled to have someone with her experience to help guide our next steps as we deliver our vision of a holographic future to more of the world."

"Shawn is a true visionary. I believe the work the Looking Glass Factory is doing has the opportunity to change the way we communicate and connect with one another and based on the world in which we find ourselves in today, the timing couldn't be more ideal. I am beyond excited to be a small part of it"

Kieffer's operational talents span a broad range of areas and departments, from building and managing teams, to handling product and project operations, to overseeing content and operations, and assisting with branding, PR and communications. She has also been instrumental in implementing programs that empower creators and build communities around brands. Her expertise will be invaluable to Looking Glass Factory as it continues to expand its global community of 3D holographic content creators.

About Looking Glass Factory

Looking Glass Factory Inc, with headquarters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and additional operations in Hong Kong, is the global leader in the field of holographic interfaces with the launch of their flagship product line, The Looking Glass. Today, the company serves the holographic needs of both individual 3D creators and enterprises and is committed to building the headset-free hologram-powered future we were all promised in science fiction growing up. For more information, visit www.lookingglassfactory.com or contact:

