SACHEU Expands Full Brand Assortment Into Target Beauty Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SACHEU, the longwear beauty brand known for its viral Lip STAY-N™ technology, is significantly expanding its presence at Target with the launch of its full brand assortment nationwide beginning late February 2026.

Following strong performance at Ulta Beauty, SACHEU's launch of the Lip Liner STAY-N, which debuted at Target in Fall 2025, drove additional growth, with the product quickly becoming a customer favorite and selling rapidly from day one. The brand will now expand its full lineup across Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.

Sacheu Collection

The expansion marks a major evolution in SACHEU's retail footprint and cementing its position as one of the fast-growing players within masstige beauty. Target is projected to contribute more than 30% of the brand's total retail sales growth in 2026.

"Expanding into Target represents a major step toward our mission of bringing a digitally native brand into the real world," said Sarah Cheung, Founder of SACHEU. "We're excited to make our full lineup more accessible across Target stores nationwide, which means bringing life-proof beauty to a broader beauty community — whether that's during a quick Target run or a full makeup refresh."

Beginning late February 2026, SACHEU's full assortment will be available on Target.com and begin rolling out in stores nationwide. The lineup includes Lip Liner STAY-N™, Lip Elixir, Lip Bundles (including a Target-exclusive MUAH-ved Up bundle), Cheek STAY-N™, Contour STAY-N™, Liquid Glow STAY-N™, Brow & Freckle STAY-N™, Eyeshadow STAY-N™, and Eyeliner STAY-N™. Each product is powered by the brand's patented STAY-N™ technology, engineered for long-lasting wear that holds up to real life.

This expansion at Target represents a pivotal milestone for SACHEU as it continues to scale beyond its viral beginnings and build a multi-category, innovative beauty business.

About SACHEU

From viral sensation to global movement. Founded by Sarah Cheung, SACHEU is the brand redefining longwear makeup. In 2023, they launched the Peel-Off Lip STAY-N which has since garnered 5B+ views and sold 10M+ units globally. SACHEU has gone on to become a cosmetics category-creator with benefit-packed formulas and user-friendly formats. Their products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested. The brand has expanded into a full cosmetics assortment across lips, face and eyes and is now available at leading retailers including Ulta Beauty and now Target.

