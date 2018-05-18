Sachin Shailendra to Speak at Columbus State University Commencement

"As a graduate of two Georgia schools myself, an active leader in the University System of Georgia, and Georgia business owner, I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to speak at Columbus State University's Commencement," said Shailendra. "Few things in life are more important than receiving an education, and it's my honor to share this special day with students as they take the next step in building their futures."

At SG Contracting, Shailendra has a long history of assisting owners, subcontractors, architects and designers with new projects and renovations across Atlanta and the state of Georgia. SG Contracting has three active projects in Atlanta right now: the addition of Atlanta International School's Primary School Learning Center in Garden Hills; renovations to Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead; and the construction of the YMCA Headquarters in Vine City. All three projects are linked by a desire to modernize while honoring their history.

Shailendra also is a board member of several local youth development programs and organizations, including the Georgia REACH Foundation, Children's Health Care of Atlanta's Sports Network and the Metro Atlanta YMCA.

About SG Contracting

SG Contracting is an Atlanta-based general contracting and construction management company. SG Contracting's proven track record for quality and excellence is a result of its team members extensive experience collectively spanning more than a century in the Southeast. With a steadfast and uncompromising commitment to delivering projects the right way, the company takes pride in its dynamic culture of collaboration between employees, principals, clients and designers. The company's level of expertise encompasses a broad range of new construction, additions and renovation projects, varying in size and scope. Specialty areas include aviation, institutional, K-12, healthcare, higher education and interior projects. For more information, visit http://sgcontractinginc.com

