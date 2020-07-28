Sachs Capital and Revival Holdings are proud to announce two significant investments in the Florida building products market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revival Sash, a leading Custom Window & Door manufacturer has appointed Jim Sztuk to head up its newly launched West Palm Beach office. Jim brings 45 years of direct industry experience in South Florida to the organization. Jim lead a team to draft the first national impact testing requirements for the International Building Code (IBC) and worked with AL Farooq Engineers to implement the Dade County Impact Code and Protocols.

"Having worked with Jim Sztuk previously at Zeluck Windows, I know he is uniquely suited to head one of our two most important markets. He is quite simply the right man, in the right market at the perfect time. We look forward to re-introducing the Revival Sash team to leading architects and contractors and to a long and collaborative presence in South Florida." said Mike Canizales, CEO of Revival Sash. Jim added "Being given the opportunity to reunite with former co-workers including Peter Manning and Brian Trager along with the craftsmen with centuries of woodworking experience, is quite simply, like coming home. The impact product line that has been developed and HVHZ tested by Revival is better than any I have had the pleasure of representing for 45 years.

Sequel, South Florida's premier residential window and door installer, has recently merged into Revival Holdings. Brian Ramsey will remain President of Sequel and the Company will place a renewed focus on installation and service for the top manufacturers, contractors and architects in the Florida market. "Amanda and I are thrilled to be able to continue to focus on providing impeccable service to the finest residences in Florida. This backing by a blue-chip investment fund is timely and welcome, and allows our clients and employees to bank on our long-term viability," said Brian Ramsey.

Sachs Capital is a patient, sophisticated financial partner that offers flexible, non-control, long term capital to successful entrepreneurs. With over 40 years of experience working with entrepreneurs, its core philosophy is to align Sachs' interests with ownership through a non-control capital position. Sachs Capital is not limited by the typical requirements of institutional investors and is able to invest for the long term, with no forced exit or maturity event. Sachs Capital has invested over $160 million into 19 companies for over a decade and is currently investing out of Sachs Capital Fund II, LLC, a $65 million committed capital fund. Sachs has a keen interest in the building products space with investments in Ducky Johnson (www.duckyjohnson.com); Revival Holdings; and Link Electric company (www.link-electric.com), among others. Sachs Capital invested in Revival Holdings in May of 2019.

Revival Holdings owns three premier window and door companies: Revival Sash, Bright Window Specialists and Sequel.

Sequel (www.sequelglass.com) is a full-service window sales and installation company with 33 years of experience installing windows and doors in coastal Florida and across the nation for luxury residences. The company has worked on countless projects in the Florida Area with focus on Jupiter and Palm Bach Islands.

Revival Sash Custom Windows & Doors (www.revivalsash.com) is a manufacturer servicing the most discerning architects and general contractors in the nation. Many members of the multi-generational Revival family have worked together for decades and produced over $250M worth of handcrafted American made products. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and showroom is in Springfield, New Jersey, 30 minutes from New York City, and the West Palm Beach office is at 1601 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, Florida. The company offers wood, steel, aluminum and clad products across several brand and price points which meet the most rigorous AAMA, Florida Building Code & HVHZ standards.

Bright Window Specialists (www.brightwindows.com) is a window and door sales and installation company based in New Jersey, offering high-end services to the greater New York region. Whether looking for a contemporary design or something more traditional, the Bright team ensures a finished product that surpasses expectations. Bright Window Specialists has been a trusted Leader since 1991.

Contact: Mike Canizales +1 212 731 9337 [email protected]

