Sachs Center Offers First Group Program in U.S. for African American Adults With Asperger's: the Black Autism Spectrum Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sachs Center of New York (https://sachscenter.com/aspergers-diagnosis-treatment/) recently announced its signature new program for treating African American adults with autism. The Black Autism Spectrum Experience (BASE) supports African-American adults with High-Functioning Autism and Asperger's. Offering safe spaces for its members, and custom-designed group experiences, BASE allows adults to connect and share their unique neurodiverse perspectives.

BASE Group Therapy

Sachs Center Offers First Group Program in U.S. for African American Adults With Aspergers: the Black Autism Spectrum Experience Sachs Center Offers First Group Program in U.S. for African American Adults With Aspergers: the Black Autism Spectrum Experience

Social difficulties are often the most challenging obstacles for adults with ASD and Asperger's. This is compounded by a sense of rejection by the African American community, which has historically dismissed mental health problems like Autism. BASE group therapy sessions offer African-American individuals with shared struggles the opportunity to connect and learn skills that will help them better navigate future social situations. Group topics often include:

Understanding the feelings of being different.

Working with and mitigating pressures received from family and society.

How to understand and process the anxieties of dating and finding a partner.

Setting healthy boundaries with friends and family.

Discussing popular social topics that are fun and engaging for patients, like movies and video games.

The Sachs Center also maintains connections through the Birch Family Services of Manhattan to help clients find supportive and engaging employment opportunities.

Sachs Center Treatment

The Sachs Center provides evidence-based testing and treatment of ADD/ADHD and ASD in children, teens and adults. Dr. Sachs is a licensed clinical psychologist. Doing his post-doctoral work at the Children's Institute in Los Angeles, Dr. Sachs also consulted for Julliard in New York, providing counseling to dance, drama and orchestral students. Dr. Sachs is an author and speaker who has appeared on NBC Nightly News, VICE TV, CBS and other major media outlets.

About the Sachs Center

The Sachs Center is a full-service boutique practice focused on the testing and treatment of ADD/ADHD and Asperger's in children, teens and adults. With a staff versed in the latest science and research, the Sachs Center goes beyond labels to take a holistic, person-centered approach to treatment. The Sachs Center believes that everyone is unique, with different histories, circumstances and approaches to dealing with life. Clients are people, not diagnoses, and are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. Learn more at: www.SachsCenter.com.

Contact:

George Sachs PsyD

646-418-5035

220957@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sachs Center

Related Links

http://www.SachsCenter.com

