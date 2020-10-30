Sachs Media Named to Forbes Magazine's Inaugural List of America's Best PR Agencies 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sachs Media has been named one of America's Best PR Agencies in 2021 by Forbes Magazine – one of only nine agencies in Florida and one of only 200 agencies nationally to make the inaugural list. The firm earned Forbes' top-rated 5-Star distinction.

The selection of Sachs Media comes as the firm approaches its 25th anniversary and on the heels of the firm's placement among the 2020 Agency Elite Top 100 in the nation by PRNews. Sachs Media is headquartered in Tallahassee and has offices in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Washington, D.C.

"We are honored by this recognition and consider it a clear reflection of having the privilege of representing amazing clients in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors whose own works are worthy of high praise," said Founder/CEO Ron Sachs, who began the 30-person firm as a one-man operation in 1996. "Just as surely, this achievement belongs to the most talented and dedicated team of friends and professionals that we have assembled – great people who share a passion for making a difference for every client, every project, and our society."

Added firm President Michelle Ubben, "It's a great honor to be ranked among the leading firms in Florida and the nation. We believe deeply that everyone deserves to have their story told, and told well, and every day is a new opportunity for us to tell our clients' story in the best way possible."

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to select America's Best PR Agencies based on an independent survey of more than 7,000 PR agencies in the United States. To develop the list, Statista surveyed more than 12,700 experts and 20,500 customers.

The Sachs Media team brings decades of experience in journalism, public relations, public affairs, crisis, creative and design work, research, and video production, along with the latest cutting-edge digital strategy. The firm is the go-to strategic communications partner for midsize to large organizations with high-stakes challenges, and it has maintained its pace and full staff throughout the pandemic.

SOURCE Sachs Media Group