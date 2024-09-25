"Sack" Experts Unite: SAXX signs multi-year deal with All-Pro Defensive End Maxx Crosby

SAXX, Maxx to identify college football "game-changers" for NIL deals, unlock discounts for fans and raise money for the Maxx Crosby Foundation

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the original underwear game-changers, SAXX knows what it takes to secure a "sack." So, too, does All-Pro Defensive End Maxx Crosby, who has sacked the quarterback over 50 times during his career. That's why, today, SAXX introduced Maxx as their newest ambassador.

"I want to work with brands like SAXX that are doing big things," said Maxx. "I've tried a lot of different underwear – nothing comes close to SAXX. It's versatile and comfortable. I wear it to train, hang out and even sleep. Simply put, SAXX allows me to be the best version of myself."

As an elite athlete who strives for greatness, Maxx Crosby is the ideal manifestation of what SAXX stands for: changing the game. A shared dedication to high-level performance, excellence and legacy of being game changers in their respective fields make Maxx and SAXX the perfect partnership. Game-changing underwear. Game-changing athlete.

"Plus, I love that we're both rocking the 'XX!'"

SAXX will build on its NIL campaign from last year – where it brought together six of the top pass rushers to create the All-SAXX Conference – by working with Maxx this season to identify several game-changers across college football. The players selected will receive an NIL deal, including a personal message from Maxx, an assortment of SAXX products and monetary compensation.

"I'm a huge college football fan," Maxx said, "so it will be cool to work with SAXX this season to assemble a group of game-changers."

"This partnership is born from a shared desire to change the game on and off the field," said Shawna Olsten, VP Brand Marketing, SAXX. "We admire Maxx's life story and his pursuit of being the best version of himself. He's a perfect match for a challenger brand like SAXX. We can't wait to see where this partnership takes us in the years to come."

The multi-year deal includes several other collaborations, such as:

SAXX becomes the "Official Underwear" of The Rush with Maxx Crosby , a weekly podcast and YouTube show hosted by Maxx, Brogan Roback and Darien Terrell and featuring high-profile guests across the world of football and sports

, a weekly podcast and YouTube show hosted by Maxx, Brogan Roback and and featuring high-profile guests across the world of football and sports SAXX serves as the exclusive underwear provider of the Sack Summit , an annual offseason event hosted by Maxx, Von Miller and Cam Jordan that brings together the best pash rushers for two days of on-field drills, workouts, film sessions and mentoring opportunities

, an annual offseason event hosted by Maxx, and that brings together the best pash rushers for two days of on-field drills, workouts, film sessions and mentoring opportunities Retail and event appearances

Co-branded products (to be announced later)

Maxx stars in a series of new creative ads across digital platforms, print publications and various out-of-home mediums.

The 30-second ad features Maxx modeling the Multi-Sport Mesh Boxer Brief, talking about what it takes to change the game on and off the field and detailing the meaning behind 'XX' in his name.

To show their support for Maxx's game-changing performance, SAXX will offer fans 15% off on SAXX.com every time he sacks a quarterback. In tandem, the company will also make a $1,000 donation to the Maxx Crosby Foundation1, which is dedicated to supporting teen substance abuse intervention, youth health and wellness and animal rescue and abuse prevention, among other charitable causes.

About SAXX Underwear Co. Ltd.

SAXX's obsession with the comfort of manhood continues to revolutionize the men's underwear industry. SAXX underwear keeps guys comfortable, confident and ready for action in any situation. The brand is one of the fastest-growing men's underwear companies in North America and is poised for growth beyond the underwear market into other categories such as activewear, swimwear, and sleepwear.

SAXX is renowned for their game-changing technology. As the original pouch underwear innovators, they kick-started the men's underwear revolution with the BallPark Pouch® – a scientifically engineered, anatomically shaped pouch that secures everything in place for chafe-free comfort. SAXX's underwear innovations include:

BallPark Pouch ® : The original men's pouch technology

: The original men's pouch technology DropTemp ® Cooling Technology: Rapid cooling tech without chemicals

Cooling Technology: Rapid cooling tech without chemicals Stop Drop Technology™: A wicking structure that eliminates awkward moisture

No-RideUp Leg™: Keeps your underwear secure to your thigh and out of your groin

Three-D Fit ® : A 9-panel construction innovation for a secure and comfortable fit

: A 9-panel construction innovation for a secure and comfortable fit Flat Out Seams®: Super-soft, flat seams for zero chafe all day.

For more information, visit saxxunderwear.com or follow SAXX on social at @saxxunderwear.

About Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby, All-Pro Defensive End, is excited to announce this new partnership with SAXX. This partnership not only supports his foundation, the Maxx Crosby Foundation, but it also makes SAXX the presenting sponsor of The Rush with Maxx Crosby, a part of the annual Sack Summit and contributes to the next wave of SAXX ambassadors at the collegiate level. Together Maxx and SAXX are committed to making a positive impact both on and off the field. Maxx lives in Las Vegas with his wife Rachel, daughter Ella and three rescue dogs – Brooklyn, Leo and Durk. Follow Maxx on Instagram @maxxcrosby and X @CrosbyMaxx.

About Maxx Crosby Foundation

The Maxx Crosby Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of teen substance abuse intervention, youth health and wellness, animal rescue and abuse prevention, as well as other charitable causes. The Foundation was established in 2023 by Las Vegas Raiders, Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby and his wife Rachel.

