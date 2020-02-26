Sack the Sad Snacks with Dunkin's New Snackin' Bacon

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the spring season fast approaching, the temps are heating up and so are Dunkin's menu offerings. From a sizzling, new snack bound to delight, to returning fan-favorites Irish Creme flavored coffee, breakfast bowls and more, Dunkin' is delivering the sunshine this season.

Sack the sad snacks with new Snackin' Bacon

For anyone who's seeking a satisfying snack but is stuck with a sad selection at their desk, office kitchen or vending machine, Dunkin' is adding some extra sizzle to its menu. Dunkin' today unveiled new Snackin' Bacon with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning to help on-the-go customers conquer their cravings without settling for tired and typical snacking choices.

Available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide beginning today, each order of Snackin' Bacon features eight half-slices of bacon specially flavored with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning for a sweet and savory combination offering a deliciously bold taste. Dunkin's Snackin' Bacon is served in a sleeve to make it easy to enjoy while on the go, any time of day.

Irish Creme is back to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

For Dunkin' coffee lovers, luck is no longer found just at the end of a rainbow. The brand's beloved Irish Creme flavored coffee is back beginning today for a sweet St. Patrick's Day season. The sweet and creamy Irish Creme flavor is available in Dunkin's hot, iced and frozen coffees, as well as Dunkin's handcrafted espresso drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, macchiatos and more. Enjoy this festive flavor in your cup before the luck runs out, as Irish Creme will only be available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Dunkin' is sprinkling some luck for donut fans as well with the Lucky Shamrock Donut. Featuring a yeast ring donut garnished with green icing and a special St. Patrick's Day sprinkle blend, the Lucky Shamrock Donut is available beginning today for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

Power up with Dunkin' Bowls

Dunkin' also invites guests to power up with the return of the Egg White Bowl and the Sausage Scramble Bowl. An innovative better-for-you choice, the Egg White Bowl is made with egg whites, spinach, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions and delivers 14 grams of lean protein and 250 calories. The Sausage Scramble Bowl is made with scrambled eggs, sausage, melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, with 21 grams of protein and 450 calories.

New Dunkin' Go2s option for $3

Finally, Dunkin' is bringing customers a new choice as part of its Dunkin's Go2s national value menu. Now through May 19, guests at participating Dunkin' restaurants can purchase two Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wake-up Wraps® for $3*. The Dunkin' Go2s national value menu allows guests to choose from among three of the brand's most popular breakfast sandwiches and purchase two of their go-to favorite at $2, $3, $4 or $5 price points.

*Offer excludes turkey sausage and Beyond Sausage®.

