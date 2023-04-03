Sackville & Co. Unveils Platinum Playboy Collection Celebrating Iconic Lifestyle Brand's 70th Anniversary

The limited-edition collaboration features a Silver Charm Case and Chrome Crystal Ball Pipe

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sackville & Co. ("Sackville" or the "Company"), a design-centric cannabis accessories brand, today announced its collaboration with Playboy, the globally-recognized, iconic lifestyle brand owned by PLBY Group, Inc. Launching April 20th, the two-piece collaboration will include hardware honoring Playboy's 70th anniversary.

Sackville x Playboy Platinum Collection

For seven decades, Playboy has operated with the goal of creating more pleasure-filled lives and fighting for cultural progress. Playboy's latest collaboration with Sackville aims to provide women with the tools to enjoy the pleasures of cannabis on their terms. Sackville and Playboy's 70th-anniversary collection features a Silver Charm Case inspired by cigarette cases of the past with a nod to today's cannabis culture, as well as a Chrome Crystal Ball Pipe, one of Sackville's best-selling pieces. Presented in custom packaging, the exclusive chrome colorway complete with the Playboy logo sets the Chrome Crystal Ball Pipe apart from others.

"Sackville is proud to partner with a pioneering lifestyle brand like Playboy," said Lana Van Brunt, co-founder of Sackville & Co. "For 70 years, Playboy has prioritized how women experience and enjoy pleasure. Their commitment to providing a platform for this expression aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate a contemporary lifestyle brand designed by women who like to smoke weed. Our collaboration has created two products that reshape how cannabis consumers view smoke sets and destigmatize the use of cannabis by women."

"It has been a pleasure to work with Sackville & Co. on this anniversary collaboration," said Allison Kopcha, Chief Business Development Officer & Licensing at PLBY Group. "Sackville's desire to push boundaries and create space for women in cannabis is both meaningful and inspiring. Playboy has historically advocated for cannabis reform which makes this a particularly special collaboration."

The Platinum Playboy Collection will be available for purchase at https://sackville.co/ beginning April 20th, with the limited-edition Silver Charm Case retailing at $200 and the Chrome Crystal Ball Pipe at $112. In addition, 10% of proceeds from sales of the Platinum Playboy Collection will be donated to the Women's Prison Association, a nonprofit organization empowering women to redefine their lives in the face of injustice or incarceration.

Sackville Studios, the multidisciplinary design and production arm of the Company, previously collaborated with Playboy to design an eye-catching smoke set that celebrated the brand's history and commitment to pushing boundaries. To learn more about Sackville Studios, please visit https://www.sackvillestudios.co/.

Sackville & Co.

Founded in 2018 by Hayley Dineen and Lana Van Brunt, Sackville & Co. is a design-centric cannabis lifestyle brand based in New York. Sackville & Co. has completely reimagined the cannabis experience, designing products that resemble art objects rather than the traditional smoking accessories we have been used to seeing in the past. With each beautifully crafted piece, Sackville & Co. strives to destigmatize cannabis consumption and create space for those who don't see themselves represented in the current market. For more information, please visit https://sackville.co/.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group's mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right.

