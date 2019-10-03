Saco Foods Launches Rebrand for Dolci Frutta Line

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saco Foods, LLC ("Saco"), a leading distributor of specialty consumer packaged goods, today unveiled a rebrand of its popular chocolate hard-shell dessert line, Dolci Frutta and Dolci Drizzlers. To position Dolci for growth in produce and beyond, the company evolved its visual identity with a fresher, brighter design alongside the introduction of its new Dip & Drizzle Decorating Kit.

Dolci launches new rebrand, designed to revamp the packaging with vibrant, eye-catching colors and a "bursting" berry.

"We have an energetic and exciting new direction for the Dolci product line," said Pam Statz, vice president of sales and marketing at Saco. "We are continuing to grow the produce category with complementary flavor profiles and unique offerings."

The new consumer brand design will allow for more product visibility in produce and meet the convenience need of busy shoppers. The label was designed to freshen up the look of the packaging with vibrant, eye-catching colors and a "bursting" berry. The design was selected to showcase fun and decadence, two of the brand's key messages.

Along with the new labels, Saco is relaunching its Dip & Drizzle Decorating Kit, an all-in-one package of the brand's popular dessert dip and melting chocolate swirls. The decorating kit brings play and experimentation into the kitchen with rich chocolate and creamy white chocolate melting wafers to taste and create homemade desserts.

Saco will showcase the updated packaging and decorating kit at the upcoming Produce Marketing Association's (PMA) Fresh Summit October 18-19. Attendees will experience the new look and sample the Dolci product line from booth 1825.

"In addition to unveiling our new packaging, we have a new booth that features all three Saco brands together for the first time," says Statz, referring to Saco's recent acquisition of sun-dried tomato producer California Sun Dry. Statz and the SACO team will be on-hand to meet attendees and share company information at the PMA Fresh Summit.

About Saco Foods

Saco (www.sacofoods.com) is a leading distributor of specialty consumer packaged goods selling primarily to supermarkets and mass retailers in the U.S. Founded in 1973, Saco's primary products include Dolci Frutta, a chocolate hard-shell dessert dip for fruit, nuts, and other snacks, California Sun Dry tomatoes, the leading sun-dried tomato brand in the U.S., and a line of powdered instant milk, powdered dry buttermilk, and baking cocoa sold under the Saco Pantry family of brands. Saco Foods is recognized for its commitment to quality and unique, innovative products.

