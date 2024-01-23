Saco Foods Strategic Acquisition of Solo Foods

MIDDLETON, Wisc., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saco Foods, LLC., a branded, niche market-leading food products company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Solo Foods, LLC. The acquisition adds another market-leading specialty baking ingredient brand to the Saco family of brands. Saco acquired Solo from Chicago-based custom food ingredient manufacturer, Sokol & Company. Shannon Pimmel, formerly Sokol & Company's National Sales Manager, has joined Saco to grow the Solo brand under Saco's ownership.

Founded in 1925, Solo brings a 100-year legacy of time-honored specialty baking ingredient products to the Saco portfolio. Solo's products include cake & pastry fruit fillings, almond paste, and marzipan, which are primarily sold in the center-store baking aisle in traditional supermarkets and mass retailers in the U.S.

This strategic move marks a significant step forward for Saco Foods, solidifying their commitment to excellence and providing high quality food products. This acquisition brings together two industry leaders combining Saco Foods fresh, innovative approach and expertise with Solo Foods rich heritage.

"I am thrilled to bring this honored, legacy brand into our family of unique products. Solo's products are a perfect tuck-in to the Saco Pantry's center-store baking line," commented Tom Walzer, Saco Foods' CEO. "We look forward to combining the resources of Saco's best-in-class shared services platform, along with cross-selling opportunities for Solo's products in eCommerce and traditional retail, to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities for the combined portfolio of brands."

Solo Foods National Sales Manager, Shannon Pimmel commented, "After six years with the brand, I'm excited for the next phase of Solo. The brand is important to so many families and I'm happy to know that Solo will be entering this next stage with a company that values its legacy and history. This acquisition allows Sokol to stay connected to the brand after 100 years of producing Solo Cake & Pastry Fillings while continuing to do what they do best—providing quality and dependable manufacturing. Saco will bring new energy and resources to the Solo brand and provide the opportunity to reach new bakers, bringing with it over a century of baking experience and tradition."

Saco's acquisition of Solo will be seamless to our combined customer base, as there is significant customer overlap between the combined companies and each company has a long-term focus on, and significant retail placement in, the center-store baking aisle. Customers can anticipate the positive impact of this acquisition through an enriched product portfolio and a continued commitment to high quality products.

About Saco Foods:

Saco Foods, founded in 1973 and headquartered in Middleton, WI, is a leading specialty consumer packaged goods company selling primarily through supermarkets, mass retailers and ecommerce channels in the U.S. Saco Foods has a portfolio of leading shelf stable brands including Saco Pantry, Dolci Frutta, California Sun Dry, Hoosier Hill Farm and recently acquired Solo Foods. Saco is recognized for its commitment to quality and unique, innovative products, which has helped the company establish consistent, long-term shelf placement with its top customers. Learn more at www.sacofoods.com

About Solo Foods:

Solo Foods, founded in 1925, is a manufacturer of specialty baking ingredient products. Makers of cake & pastry fillings, marzipan and almond paste, with an old world charm. Solo Foods was created to purvey the highest quality baking ingredients around. The company's dedication to high quality and flavorful ingredients has earned it a strong reputation among bakers for generations.

