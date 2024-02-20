Sacramento-Area Business, Rhombus, Expands U.S.-Based Support with New Office in Charlotte, North Carolina

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhombus, a leading provider in cloud-managed physical security solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its US-based support services with the opening of a new office in Charlotte, North Carolina. This strategic move aims to serve Rhombus customers with enhanced access to world-class support.

"At Rhombus, we believe in building long-term partnerships with our customers. From the initial purchase to deployment and beyond, we are dedicated to ensuring the success of our clients every step of the way," said Omar Khan, Chief Operating Officer at Rhombus.

Known for its vibrant culture, Charlotte offers a dynamic backdrop for Rhombus to connect with customers and immerse itself in the local community. The city's rich history, diverse culinary scene, and thriving arts culture make it an exciting and fitting location for the new support center. The new office, located at 615 South College Street, will be the hub for Rhombus' dedicated East Coast Customer Support Team, which is committed to providing 24/7 support.

"We've been incredibly impressed by the support provided by the Rhombus team. The presence and partnership of a dedicated Account Manager, who efficiently manages all our support tickets and handling notes, has significantly elevated our experience. Irrespective of the site requiring assistance, the team consistently possesses the requisite information to offer prompt solutions." says Erica White, Senior Vice President of Technology and Strategic Initiatives at Article Student Living, a leader in the student housing industry. "We're thrilled about the expanded access to Rhombus support with their new East Coast office."

At Rhombus, support doesn't end with issue resolution; the company takes a proactive approach to customer success. The Rhombus platform performs ongoing health monitoring with automated ticket creation, allowing the Customer Support Team to address issues before they escalate. Customers also benefit from dedicated points of contact on the Rhombus Account Management Team and proactive check-ins from the Customer Success Team to maximize the value of their security systems.

Rhombus is excited to become an integral part of the Charlotte community and looks forward to serving customers on the East Coast more effectively. With this expansion, Rhombus reaffirms its dedication to delivering unparalleled support and ensuring the security and satisfaction of all its valued customers.

About Rhombus

Rhombus is a unified, cloud-based physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarms, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, Lemnos Labs, and Promus Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit rhombus.com.

