Sacramento-Area Cosmetic Surgery Practice Welcomes a Third Surgeon

The Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery team is joined by facial plastic surgeon Dr. Haley Bray, offering a full range of facial plastic surgery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board certified plastic surgeon Christa Clark, MD, FACS , founder of Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery, announces the addition of facial plastic surgeon Haley Bray, MD to the practice.

"We've been searching for a skilled facial plastic surgeon with a sophisticated eye for facial aesthetics. I knew immediately that Dr. Bray would be the perfect fit. She is a meticulous facial plastic surgeon with a commitment to the highest standards," says Dr. Clark. "The team and I are thrilled to welcome her to Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery."

Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery welcomes facial plastic surgeon Haley Bray, MD, who will offer a full range of facial cosmetic procedures in addition to non-surgical rejuvenation with injectables, thread lifts, and more.

Dr. Haley Bray completed a 5-year residency training with the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Saint Louis University. She went on to specialize in facial cosmetic medicine by pursuing a Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery fellowship in Roseville and Beverly Hills.

"Fellowship training provided the experience and mentorship I needed to refine my skills and focus solely on facial plastic surgery," says Dr. Bray. "I offer my patients the safest, most advanced techniques to achieve incredibly natural looking results. Each procedure is personalized based on my patient's goals and what modalities will deliver results they will love. Integrating non-surgical treatments can further enhance my patient's natural beauty and achieve more complete facial rejuvenation."

Dr. Bray specializes in a full range of transformative facial plastic surgery procedures including rhinoplasty, deep plane facelift, neck lift, upper and lower eyelid lift, buccal fat removal, and more. Dr. Bray also offers a number of non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments such as injectables and thread lifts.

Patients seeking a facial cosmetic procedure are encouraged to schedule a consultation to discuss procedure options in depth with Dr. Bray. Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery can be reached at (916) 242-2662 or by online contact form .

About Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery: Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery is a private, full-service ambulatory plastic surgery center and medical spa located at 5220 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay, CA 95746. Stanford trained, board certified plastic surgeon Christa Clark, MD, FACS founded the practice and performs a full range of cosmetic surgery procedures. She is joined by fellowship-trained surgeons Marc Orlando, MD, who offers procedures for the breast and body, and Haley Bray, MD, who offers facial plastic surgery at the practice. For more information, visit granitebaycosmetic.com .

Media Contact: Dr. Christa Clark, 916.242.2662, [email protected]

SOURCE Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery