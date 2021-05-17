Sacramento-based Academy Learning Offering Hybrid Camps to Address Pandemic Learning Loss

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Learning in Sacramento is responding to parents' anxiety about "pandemic learning loss" by offering Academy Camps, a hybrid, all-day camp that combines personalized academic support with a long list of games and activities designed to appeal to kids. Also, parent teacher groups are invited to help market the camps through a fundraising partnership.

"Parents are telling us that they are both exhausted from the struggles of the last 14 months and worried their children have fallen behind," says Salli Ford, Academy Learning's Managing Director and Co-Founder. "My team and I want to help parents by offering a summer day camp both they and their kids can get excited about."

Academy Camps states that each camper will have an individual Student Success Plan (SSP) managed by an Education Consultant (Credentialed Teacher), after administering Math, Reading, and Language Arts assessments and gathering input from parent(s) and teachers. The SSP will identify areas of concern, make recommendations, and map out a path forward during the camp and beyond. The rest of the Academy Camps team will consist of university graduates for plenty of one-on-one academic support as well as current college students to serve as Camp Counselors organizing sports and activities, as well as serving as safety monitors for the water slide.

To help spread the word, Academy Learning is once again partnering with parent teacher groups by offering to donate 10% of the registration price to the group chosen in the online registration process. Most schools in the area are proactively assigned a "donation code" of the first 4 letters of the school name plus 2021, but parent groups are encouraged to contact Academy Learning to confirm.

Salli and her team feel that especially this summer they are confident that their formula of strong academics, disguised learning games, arts, and plenty of sports and outdoor activities is the right one.

Academy Camps will be offered in Arden-Arcade, Roseville and Natomas at rented facilities with plenty of indoor and outdoor space.

