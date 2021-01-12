Sacramento Law Firm Offers Local "Art of Healing" Scholarship

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAccident.com, a Sacramento based law firm, is offering an art-based, $1000 scholarship exclusively to Sacramento residents. Taking an artistic approach, applicants are required to create a work of art that captures "The Art of Healing."

AutoAccident.com is inspired by the talented artists in Sacramento and wants to support young artists in the community. Additionally, many in the Sacramento community view 2021 as an opportunity to heal and move forward. The objective of the submission is to focus on healing through creative expression.

Additional Scholarship Information available at https://www.autoaccident.com/scholarship.html

Award: One student will be awarded $1,000; (nonrenewable) to be paid directly to their college or university admissions office.

Deadline: May 14, 2021.

Eligibility: Sacramento Senior (High School); 3.0 GPA or higher

is a personal injury law firm serving clients in Sacramento, California. Founded in 1982 by injury attorney, Edward A. Smith, our legal team is dedicated to helping those hurt or who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others.

CONTACT: Lindsey Busfield, 919-951-8601, [email protected]

SOURCE AutoAccident.com