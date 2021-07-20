Sacramento Law Firm Offers Scholarship To Honor Prestigious Female Journalist

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAccident.com, a Sacramento based law firm, is once again supporting local education in the Sacramento community by offering the prestigious Joanne Norris Scholarship. This sizeable $1000 scholarship will be awarded to one exceptional graduating high school senior.

The Joanne Norris Scholarship was established by AutoAccident.com to honor Joanne Norris, an award-winning journalist for the Redding Record-Searchlight and Long Beach Press Telegram. As a female writer in the 50s, it was uncommon to break beyond "puff piece" assignments. However, Norris delved into deeper topics concerning sexism, racism, and bias.

Students interested in applying for the Joanne Norris Scholarship must:

Be a high school senior.

Currently have a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Submit a short essay.

Apply no later than December 31, 2021 .

For full scholarship eligibility and application requirements, please visit https://www.autoaccident.com/joanne-norris-scholarship.html

Autoaccident.com is a personal injury law firm serving clients in Sacramento, California. Founded in 1982 by injury attorney, Edward A. Smith, our legal team is dedicated to helping those hurt or who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others.

Contact: Lindsey Busfield

+19199518601

[email protected]

SOURCE AutoAccident.com