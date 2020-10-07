Sacramento Municipal Utility District Employees Graduate from Ashford University Debt-Free Thanks to Zovio's Full Tuition Grant Program

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver educational programming and benefits, has partnered with Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), the nation's sixth-largest community-owned, not-for-profit, electric service provider, to provide debt-free educational opportunities to their employees.

Through this partnership, full-time SMUD employees can obtain an associate, bachelor's, or master's degree at Ashford University without requiring any student loans or incurring additional tuition expenses. Also, immediate family members of SMUD employees can enroll in Ashford University degree programs at a discounted tuition rate.

"This partnership has enabled dozens of our employees the opportunity to grow and achieve their educational goals without taking on any debt," said SMUD Director of Human Resources, Diversity, and Inclusion, Laurie Rodriquez. "Collaborations like this align with SMUD's commitment to develop and maintain a high quality, diverse, and inclusive workplace that engages and inspires employees to advance themselves personally and professionally."

"I have gained more confidence as an individual and have become more knowledgeable," shared SMUD team member and Ashford alumna Tiffany M. McRea. "Thanks to my MA in Organizational Management (2019), I have a new excitement about my career."

"SMUD is an innovative and forward-thinking organization that truly cares about its employees and their professional development," said Vice President of Employer Services at Zovio, Sam Fernandez. "Through their partnership with Zovio, their employees and their family members can further their personal and professional goals while contributing to SMUD's ongoing success."

About Sacramento Municipal Utility District

As the nation's sixth-largest community-owned, not-for-profit, electric service provider, SMUD has been providing low-cost, reliable electricity for more than 70 years to Sacramento County and small adjoining portions of Placer and Yolo Counties. SMUD is a recognized industry leader and award winner for its innovative energy efficiency programs, renewable power technologies, and for its sustainable solutions for a healthier environment. SMUD's power mix is about 50 percent non-carbon emitting. For more information, visit SMUD.org

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy , TutorMe , and [email protected] , leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com .

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

