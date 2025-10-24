Sacramento Smog Test & Repair Expands Services--Now Offering Oil Changes

ORANGEVALE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacramento Smog Test & Repair, a trusted STAR-certified smog check and full-service auto repair station serving the greater Sacramento area, is proud to announce a major service expansion: we now offer professional oil changes - fast, reliable, and affordably priced. No appointment is necessary.

Known for honesty, precision, and customer care, Sacramento Smog Test & Repair has become one of the region's most respected vehicle service centers. With this new offering, customers can now complete smog checks, oil changes, and repairs in one convenient visit, saving time without sacrificing quality.

"Our goal has always been to make car care easy and stress-free," said Sal Alvarado, Manager of Sacramento Smog Test & Repair. "Adding oil changes was a natural next step. Customers can now get their smog check and oil change done together—quickly, professionally, and at a fair price."

Sacramento Smog Test & Repair performs thousands of smog tests each year, with most business coming from returning customers who value the shop's transparent pricing and dependable service. With most vehicles requiring 3–6 oil changes between smog checks, this new service offers even greater convenience and value.

Sacramento Smog Test & Repair now offers three simple oil service packages:

Full Synthetic Oil Change



Full Synthetic Oil Change + All Fluids Check + Multi-Point Inspection



Full Synthetic Oil Change + Tire Rotation + Brake Inspection

All packages are available for all makes and models at competitive, transparent prices—no appointment is required.

About Sacramento Smog Test & Repair

Sacramento Smog Test & Repair is a STAR-certified vehicle service and repair center located in Orangevale, CA. The shop offers comprehensive automotive services, including smog testing, diagnostics, oil changes, brake repairs, and transmission services for customers in Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Citrus Heights, Folsom, and the surrounding Sacramento area. Known for fast, honest, and friendly service, Sacramento Smog Test & Repair is committed to keeping vehicles on the road — safely and efficiently.

Hours:

Monday–Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Contact:

Sacramento Smog Test & Repair

6228 Walnut Avenue, Orangevale, CA 95662

(916) 987-1335

[email protected]

www.sacramentosmogtestrepair.com

SOURCE Sacramento Smog Test & Repair