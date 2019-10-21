Sacramento SPCA To Host 'Disco InFURno' Gala To Benefit Animals In Need

The Sacramento SPCA will transform its shelter for an evening of food, beverages, auctions, live music, dancing and more. Hosted by Sacramento's very own Courtney Dempsey of Good Day Sacramento, this event will provide a unique and up-close look at the services provided to the community, a chance to mingle with shelter staff and an opportunity to meet adoptable animals still waiting for their forever homes. More than 300 guests will attend this fundraising event to celebrate the pets in their lives and help those that need it most.

"Thanks to the generous support of donors, sponsors and guests of this year's Disco InFURno, the Sacramento SPCA will be able to say YES to even more animals in need," said CEO, Kenn Altine. "This event is a spectacular opportunity for the community to celebrate their special bond with animals while experiencing first-hand how their support is changing animal's lives."

Funds raised at last year's event helped the Sacramento SPCA, the only 100% non-profit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, provide life-saving support to animals in the community, including 18,370 low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, 16,261 low-cost or free pet vaccinations and connect more than 3,600 animals with new families.

A limited supply of tickets are still available. While not required, 70's themed costumes are highly encouraged. Tickets for the Disco InFURno can be purchased at www.sspca.org/gala.

What: Sacramento SPCA Disco InFURno

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2019

Time: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location: Sacramento SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Rd, Sacramento, CA 95828

More Information: www.sspca.org/gala

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 127 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.

Media Contact:

Dawn Foster

dfoster@sspca.org

(916) 504-2828

SOURCE Sacramento SPCA

