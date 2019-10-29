Sacramento SPCA Transfers in 20 Dogs and 22 Cats/Kittens from Shelters Affected by Northern California's Kincade Fire

The transferred animals were those already in Sonoma shelters awaiting adoption, not animals displaced by the fire. The Sacramento SPCA hopes to have these animals available for adoption soon. This will also make room for shelters closer to affected areas to help families who need temporary housing for their cherished pets.

Last November, when the Carr and Camp Fires devastated Northern California, the Sacramento SPCA sprang into action to help. "As we see more of these incidents happening in our region, we've taken a leadership role in helping our neighbors", said Sacramento SPCA CEO, Kenn Altine. "This year alone, we've helped 530 animals through transfers from overburdened shelters or shelters in crisis."

Next week, the Sacramento SPCA is teaming up with animal welfare and volunteer groups from throughout the Sacramento region to start laying the groundwork to offer coordinated responses to these incidents in the future.

In addition to transferring adoptable animals out of affected areas, the Sacramento SPCA is currently offering free vaccinations, microchips and flea/tick prevention to pets of displaced families temporarily staying in the Sacramento area. For location information and hours of operation, visit sspca.org/kincadefire. Those interested in assisting these animals and others like them at the Sacramento SPCA are encouraged to make a donation at sspca.org/donate.

About Sacramento SPCA

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 127 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.

