Sacramento TV Series 'Citizens Of Planet Earth' Now Accepting Video Submissions

The Sacramento Metropolitan Cable Television Commission recognized the need to uplift the Sacramento creative sector during these isolating times and teamed with nonprofit Atrium 916, a creative innovation center for sustainability, to execute an innovative program that would help local creatives with some much-needed funds, and also provide enriching content to the youth of Sacramento.

Atrium 916, producing the TV series, is seeking short form video submissions for the 20-episode program. Selected content will be paid $2 per second. While there is no limit to how much anyone can submit, the program will pay a max of $600 per creative for good content with the goal to ensure the program is accessible to as many creatives throughout Sacramento County.

Citizens of Planet Earth is supported by Sacramento City Mayor Darrell Steinberg, city staff, and Sacramento Councilman Eric Guerra, who stated "The pandemic has impacted our arts and entertainment industry the most in terms of economic losses and opportunities. Programs like this will help uplift our local content creators while providing enrichment content to create environmental stewardship."

Citizens of Planet Earth is planned for initial broadcast on KVIE, Access Sacramento and Metro 14. Submissions are being accepted from creatives who live in Sacramento County. Submissions should be illuminating and enriching, presenting how to do something unique and suitable for K-12 youth. Diversity is key and desired. Submissions are encouraged to be from different artistic sectors and forms, in different languages, about underrepresented cultures and untold history that make up the diverse and colorful Sacramento region.

Please review the guidelines before submission. Learn more and submit on the Atrium website https://atrium916.com/tv/

