Sacramento's 1899 Dental Implant Recognized as 2026 Top Patient Rated Provider by Find Local Doctors

The innovative Elk Grove practice continues to transform smiles throughout the Sacramento and Napa Valley regions by proving that world-class dental implants don't have to come with a luxury price tag.

ELK GROVE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1899 Dental Implant has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Provider by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory connecting patients with highly-rated healthcare professionals. Based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings, this recognition reflects the practice's unique mission of making premium dental implants accessible to patients who might otherwise be unable to afford this life-changing treatment.

Founded on the belief that quality and affordability can go hand in hand, 1899 Dental Implant offers complete single-tooth implants—including the implant, abutment, and crown—for just $1,899, compared to the national average of $3,200 to $4,400. This transparent pricing model has no hidden fees, and patients receive free consultations and comprehensive imaging including 3D CT scans. For patients requiring full-arch restoration, the practice offers All-on-4 implant dentures with same-day fixed teeth starting at $14,995 per arch, making complete smile transformations achievable for families throughout Northern California.

While affordability drives the practice's mission, clinical excellence remains paramount. The team has placed more than 16,000 dental implants and performs over 300 full-mouth reconstructions annually, achieving a remarkable 97% success rate. Dr. Devan Dalla and his affiliated implant specialists utilize cutting-edge technology including guided implant dentistry with 3D CT scanning, an in-house digital lab crafting custom CAD-CAM abutments, and metal-free zirconia materials for superior aesthetics. Patients benefit from advanced procedures including same-day implants, no-flap gum surgery, bone grafting, zygomatic implants, and implant-secured overdentures—all performed start-to-finish in one convenient location.

1899 Dental Implant serves patients throughout the greater Sacramento and Napa Valley regions, drawing patients from communities including Folsom, Roseville, Davis, Stockton, Lodi, Vacaville, Vallejo, Napa, and Santa Rosa. The practice offers extended hours with Saturday appointments available, recognizing that many patients need flexibility around work schedules. Interest-free financing options help make treatment even more accessible for those without dental insurance coverage for implants. Every patient receives individualized care with thorough examinations, accurate diagnoses, and comprehensive treatment planning.

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Provider means everything to our team because it validates our core mission," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "Too many people suffer with missing teeth, painful dentures, or failed dental work simply because they've been told implants are out of reach financially. We created 1899 Dental Implant to change that narrative. When patients tell us they drove an hour or more because they finally found implants they could afford—and then experience the quality of care we provide—that's the most rewarding part of what we do. This award belongs to every patient who trusted us with their smile."

More About Dr. Devan Dalla and 1899 Dental Implant:

1899 Dental Implant specializes in affordable, high-quality dental implant solutions for patients throughout the Sacramento and Napa Valley regions. Dr. Devan Dalla graduated from New York University College of Dentistry with Honors in Implantology and received the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for superior clinical performance in comprehensive oral care. He previously earned a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery from a leading dental school in India, graduating first in his class. Dr. Dalla serves as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve and founded "Raahat," a nonprofit organization providing free dental care to underserved communities. He is an active member of the American Dental Association and American Academy of Implant Dentistry. The practice offers free consultations and X-rays including 3D CT scans. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.1899dentalimplant.com or call (877) 468-1899. The office is located at 2733 Elk Grove Blvd, Suite 160, Elk Grove, CA 95758, with hours Monday through Thursday 7:30am to 6pm, Friday 7:30am to 4pm, and Saturday 8am to 5pm.

