Sacramento's ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center Earns Fourth Consecutive Top Patient Rated Award from Find Local Doctors

With more than 22,000 dental implants placed and a 98% success rate, the pioneering implant center continues to transform lives through its revolutionary ORA 4X Process, delivering same-day full-arch restorations to patients across Northern California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Provider by Find Local Doctors, marking the fourth consecutive year the practice has received this prestigious recognition. Based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, this award celebrates the center's specialized expertise in full-arch dental implant restorations and its commitment to transforming the lives of patients throughout the Sacramento region.

ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center

ORA 4X has established itself as Northern California's premier destination for patients seeking comprehensive full-mouth restoration. The center has placed more than 22,000 dental implants and completes over 300 full-mouth reconstructions annually, achieving an exceptional 98% success rate. Unlike general dental practices that offer implants as one of many services, ORA 4X focuses exclusively on full-arch implant solutions, allowing the team to develop unparalleled expertise in even the most complex cases. Patients who have been told elsewhere they aren't candidates for implants often find hope at ORA 4X, where advanced techniques including zygomatic implants and bone grafting expand treatment possibilities.

Central to the center's success is its proprietary ORA 4X Process, which delivers a minimum of four implants in less than four hours. The revolutionary OraXpress same-day arch system uses advanced 3D scanning and printing technology to create accurate full-arch restorations during a single visit, allowing most patients to eat soft foods the same day as surgery rather than enduring weeks on a liquid diet. For permanent restorations, the center offers OraZir premium zirconia arches crafted from Italian-made Zirkonzahn zirconia in the state-of-the-art in-house dental laboratory. In-house ceramists use fully digital 3D facial scanning to create titanium-supported arches that are virtually unbreakable and healthier for patients.

Understanding that dental anxiety often accompanies major procedures, ORA 4X has created an environment designed to put patients at ease. Treatment rooms feature noise-cancelling headphones, Netflix access, and heated pillows and blankets. IV sedation is available for patients who need additional comfort during procedures. The center also offers a dedicated mobile app that allows patients to book free virtual consultations, complete forms, chat with the team, and track their treatment progress. With locations in both Elk Grove and Roseville, patients throughout Northern California have convenient access to world-class implant care. Flexible financing options through Sunbit, Cherry, LendingClub, and Proceed Finance help make treatment accessible.

"Earning the Top Patient Rated award for the fourth year in a row is a testament to our team's dedication to changing lives," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "Many of our patients come to us after years of hiding their smiles, struggling to eat the foods they love, or being told they have no options. When we can restore not just their teeth but their confidence and quality of life—often in a single day—it's incredibly rewarding. The ORA 4X Process was developed specifically to give patients the best possible outcomes, faster and more reliably than traditional methods. This recognition confirms that our patients feel the difference."

More About ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center:

ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center specializes exclusively in full-arch dental implant restorations, serving patients throughout Northern California from locations in Elk Grove and Roseville. Dr. Devan Dalla graduated from New York University College of Dentistry with Honors in Implantology and received the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for superior clinical performance. He previously earned a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery from a top dental school in India, graduating first in his class. Dr. Dalla serves as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve and founded "Raahat," a nonprofit providing free dental care to underserved communities. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, California Dental Association, and Sacramento District Dental Society. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please visit https://www.ora4x.com or call (916) 975-1000 for Elk Grove or (916) 975-2000 for Roseville.

Media Contact

Devan Dalla

ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center

(916) 975-1000

https://www.ora4x.com

SOURCE ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center