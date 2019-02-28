Sacred Biology to Showcase its Premier CBD-Infused Skin Care and Wellness Line at Natural Products Expo West

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacred Biology, a leading creator and distributor of CBD-infused skin care and wellness products, will showcase its premier CBD product line at the Natural Products Expo West March 6-8, 2019. Visitors to the booth, located at #N2032 in the Hot Products Pavilion, North Hall, can learn about Hemp-Cannabidiol (CBD) and receive free samples of Sacred Biology's CBD muscle rubs, balms, lotions, salves and deodorant. CBD educational demonstrations will be held daily at the booth at 11am and 3pm.

Sacred Biology manufactures and distributes superior CBD infused topical products. The company's scientific and proprietary formulations combine hemp extract with ancient remedies such as turmeric, arnica, peppermint, lavender, ginger, rosehip, orange, clove, shea butter and coconut oil. The line is made from organic, responsibly-sourced, cruelty-free ingredients free of parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes and fragrances.

The Sacred Biology product line can help improve a variety of ailments, including pain, muscle soreness, inflammation and skin conditions. It can also aid in decreasing anxiety and supporting healthy skin and joints.

Sacred Biology is committed to quality, transparency and education. Unlike other brands, the company clearly states CBD potencies and product ingredients on its packaging. All Sacred Biology products are non-psychoactive and contain zero THC.

Company scientists and founders believe in the healing properties of the hemp plant and that "Every Body is Sacred." It is women-owned and operated out of Southern California. Founders Katie Devoe and Kathryn Elliott have created high-quality products in the hemp industry for over a decade.

"We invite you to stop by our booth, learn about the growing trend of CBD products and what to look for in quality, and of course, take some samples to try," said Sacred Biology Co-Founder Katie Devoe.

For information on becoming a retailer or to purchase, visit www.SacredBiology.com.

About Sacred Biology

Sacred Biology manufactures and distributes the world's finest CBD-infused skin care and wellness products. Made from organic, responsibly-sourced, cruelty-free ingredients free of parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes and fragrances, the luxurious line of CBD line includes muscle rubs, lotions, balms and deodorant. CBD can help provide ease of a variety of ailments including chronic pain, muscle soreness, inflammation, skin conditions and anxiety.

MEDIA CONTACT

Amy Toosley

PR@SacredBiology.com

SOURCE Sacred Biology

Related Links

http://www.sacredbiology.com

