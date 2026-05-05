Sacred Journey Set to Reclaim Soul of Democracy in America's 250th Year

National Cross-Country Pilgrimage, Virtual Assembly Initiative Invites 330 Million Voices to 'Love This Country Back Together'

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches its semiquincentennial, a collective of "heartbroken Americans" has announced the launch of the National Pilgrimage and Assembly. This ambitious initiative is designed to move beyond political division and engage in a "spirit-layer" renewal of the American experiment, reckoning with the nation's past to build a shared moral vision for the future.

Beginning June 9, 2026, in rural New York—the recognized birthplace of democratic principles—a caravan of civic pilgrims will embark on a four-week journey into the heart of the nation. This route intentionally avoids coastal hubs and tourist destinations, focusing instead on the center, the "middle spaces" and "liminal places" that comprise the beautiful, broken, beating heart of America.

"Our democracy is strained and our national family is divided, so we cannot legislate or elect our way out of this moment," said Brandon Peele, Executive Director for the National Pilgrimage. "We have to love this country back together. This is a call to strengthen democracy's spirit layer (E Pluribus Unum) that binds us and summons a moral vision for our next chapter."

A Trek for Reckoning

Organizers describe the National Pilgrimage as an "intentionally difficult journey of devotion." The route traces the historical and spiritual arc of the nation, traveling from the founding shadows of Philadelphia to the Civil Rights South, then north through the Great Plains, reaching as far west as Yellowstone and north to Minneapolis.

Along the way, a documentary film crew led by Mike and Brittney Buffo (creators of the PBS documentary Condor Canyon) will capture the stories of mothers, fathers, farmers, factory workers, elders, and citizens from all walks of life.

The Assembly

The journey culminates in Chicago on July 4th, transitioning into a first-of-its-kind National Assembly from July 6–9. This virtual, facilitated conversation is open to every person over 18 years of age.

"We are honored to partner on the National Assembly," said Synamin CEO Brian Sarrazin. "We will serve to guide thousands of voices in unison to create a new moral vision for our country's future."

Using the structured dialogue technology of Synanim, thousands of participants in small groups will be enabled to explore fundamental questions like:

What values should guide us in this next chapter?

What would it take for this nation to be an amazing place for all of us to raise children?

What kind of nation do we want to leave to future generations?

Following several rounds of online dialogue, six storytellers will be selected to travel to Chicago to help synthesize these inputs into a new moral narrative for the next chapter of the American story.

Join the Movement

The National Pilgrimage is currently inviting the public to participate in three meaningful ways:

Join the Route : Individuals can apply to join the caravan for the full journey or participate in local legs as it passes through their region.

Individuals can apply to join the caravan for the full journey or participate in local legs as it passes through their region. Register for the Assembly : All citizens are invited to save their spot for the virtual National Assembly rounds starting July 6.

All citizens are invited to save their spot for the virtual National Assembly rounds starting July 6. Support the Vision: The movement launched a grassroots fundraising campaign to ensure that the journey and assembly remain accessible and representative of all U.S. states and territories.

For more information about the pilgrimage experience and how to register for the assembly, visit the NationalPilgrimage.us website.

About the National Pilgrimage: The National Pilgrimage is a non-partisan initiative fiscally sponsored by The Outlands, a 501(c)(3) organization. Led by a volunteer team of artists, community leaders, and documentary filmmakers, the project seeks to generate a new moral vision for the United States of America through reckoning, relationship-building, and collective dreaming.

SOURCE The Outlands