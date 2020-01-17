SACRED Named Official CBD Sponsor for Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K. Retail Locations Announced

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SACRED announces official sponsorship for the National Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K. SACRED will participate in expos leading up to the race, educating runners on the benefits of holistic SACRED products.

Runners will have the opportunity to try SACRED's full-spectrum CBD products including Pain Balm, Pain Lotion, Infused Body Stick and Wellness CBD Tincture during the expo. "It is very rewarding to educate runners in the use of CBD, which is what we will focus on doing during the expo. CBD allows us to take a holistic approach to treating muscle pain, something that most runners whether avid or recreational, unfortunately experience too often. I'm excited to hear the runners share their positive experience after the run!" says SACRED founder Silvia Orizaba.

SACRED recently announced their retail kiosk locations within the Chicago, Metropolitan area. SACRED products are available for purchase at Water Tower Place, located at 835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611. Northbrook Court, located at 1515 Lake Cook Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Harlem Irving Plaza, located at 4104 N Harlem Ave, Norridge, IL 60706. Yorktown Center, located at 203 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard, IL 60148.

Orizaba launched the company with the purpose of helping others to have the option to live a healthy life by using products with natural ingredients. Orizaba started in the cannabis industry in 2012; working with legislators and policymakers to advocate the benefits of medical marijuana. Orizaba is a self-motivated entrepreneur who has spent the last decade creating products, while successfully marketing them to consumers and businesses. Born in Mexico, Silvia moved to the United States to expand her business opportunities and perfect her English, which resulted in educating others on the importance of wellness. "From personally seeing my mother suffer from health-related issues, I wanted to become more educated on other alternatives to helping her live a healthier lifestyle and not depend on pills to combat pain. My mother eventually passed away from liver cancer due to taking 30+ pills a day. I now commit myself to educating others regarding options for pain and one of those options is CBD." Orizaba's primary language is Spanish and she hopes to open the door for other Latina women in business and continue the conversation of wellness.

As SACRED moves to grow to the next level, they have partnered with Aim and Amplify to reach their marketing goals. President of Aim and Amplify, Jeff Sodikoff has worked with notable companies such as Sony, Redbull, Starbucks and many more. "Their team had a clear understanding of the SACRED mission and together we are able to educate and create a unique shopping experience," says Orizaba on working with Aim and Amplify.

The first marketing initiative taking place will be the relaunch of the SACRED website with a new URL, GetSacred.com. The new URL will officially launch in January of 2020. Aim and Amplify will also be overseeing the SACRED Social media profiles expected to launch early next year. SACRED can be found on Facebook @GoGetSacred and on Instagram @Get_Sacred.

Sacred® is sourced from natural ingredients including hemp-derived CBD. Enhance your body's natural healing process and contribute to an overall sense of wellness. Free yourself from the pain and discomfort that keeps you from living life to the fullest and discover the healing solution that's best for you. CBD Sacred is located at 318 W Adams St. Chicago, IL 60606.

