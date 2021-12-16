Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Size Worth $661.45 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sacroiliac joint fusion market size is expected to reach USD 661.45 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market include the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, the aging population, and initiatives by market players.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of indication, degenerative sacroilitis dominated the market with a share of over 35.0% in 2020 due to the increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic conditions

Based on product, the implants segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as it is the key component of any SI joint fusion system

The MIS surgery type segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the rapidly growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries

By end-user, the hospitals segment captured the largest revenue share in 2020 as hospitals are the primary point of care for treatment. Furthermore, hospitals offer superior care to their patients, and treatment cost is generally reimbursed, which drives the adoption

Ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to significantly lower costs compared to similar procedures performed in the hospitals, low infection rates, and high patient satisfaction rates

Read 150 page market research report, "Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Degenerative Sacroilitis, Sacral Disruption, Trauma), By Surgery Type (MIS, Open), By Product, By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in logistical bottlenecks, decreased sales and marketing activities, low demand, and other challenges for market participants. The major impact during the pandemic, however, was canceled or postponed elective surgeries. As many countries went under lockdown and implemented movement restrictions, the number of elective surgeries plummeted. In addition, several healthcare institutions and regulatory bodies recommended the postponement of elective surgical procedures. Harvard Business Review estimated that an approximately 4.8% GDP decline in the U.S. economy, in the first quarter of 2020, could be attributed to postponed healthcare services, particularly delayed elective procedures. The demand is anticipated to increase with the resumption of elective surgeries.

The rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is a major factor contributing to the market growth. For instance, in September 2021, CoreLink Surgical reported that its patented Entasis SI Joint Fusion System surpassed 5,000 implants. An aging population in developed countries such as the U.S. and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are leading to an increase in the number of surgeries performed every year. As per the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019, out of the 328 million U.S. population, about 75 million were aged 60 years and older. This implies that a significant number of the population is vulnerable to degenerative sacroilitis and sacral disruption, thus leading to an increased number of SI joint fusion surgeries.

Many companies specializing in spine, orthopedic, or musculoskeletal solutions hold a significant share in the market. These players are involved in increasing their market share through R&D, product launches, geographical expansion, and other partnerships. For example, in March 2021, Aurora Spine, operating in spinal implant and pain management markets, launched the SiLO Posterior SI Joint Fusion System. Genesys Spine, on the other hand, launched its Sacroiliac Joint Fusion system consisting of partially threaded and fully threaded implants in February 2020. Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical, entered the market for sacroiliac joint fusion by acquiring Zyga Technology, Inc. in January 2018. In July 2020, the company sold its OEM Businesses to become a pure-play global spine company and changed its name to Surgalign.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sacroiliac joint fusion market on the basis of indication, surgery type, product, end user, and region:

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Degenerative Sacroilitis



Sacral Disruption



Trauma

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

MIS



Open

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Implants



Accessories

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others (Specialty Centers, Research & Academic Institutes)

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

SI-BONE, Inc.

SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH

Globus Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Life Spine, Inc.

Camber Spine Technologies, LLC

CoreLink Surgical

Xtant Medical

Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc.

Medtronic

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.